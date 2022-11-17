What is YouTube PrimeTime Channels

- Advertisement -

Youtube is undergoing a complete redesign of the platform, both for mobile and desktop, and is constantly adding new features to make it more useful.

Primetime Channels content will be available within YouTube, there will be no need to download an additional app.

However, some of its developments have not been as successful as expected. This is the case of YouTube Originals, its own content development program -similar to that of the main streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, etc. However, YouTube is not recording more series or content. That’s why Google is planning to launch a new service to fill that gap: PrimeTime Channels.

The Primetime Channels service will revolve around offering various premium third-party channels and platforms. Its objective will be based on having channels and streaming services in one place, all at the distance of a click. The user will have access to whatever they want, be it movies, series, documentaries, sporting events, etc.

Right now, the new YouTube platform is not active. But the truth is that it already has a very promising and competitive catalogue. There is a bit of everything, but it stands out for the quality of the content that they are going to provide. There are several renowned applications, which is interesting. Some of the best options are: NBA League Pass, Docurama, Sundance Now, Epix, Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, Hallmark Movies Now, etc.

It should be noted that those are only a few platforms that will be in Primetime. YouTube itself has been in charge of informing that they will add more channels to be more competitive. Regarding the availability of the service, Google announced that, for now, it will reach the United States. It is an experiment that, if successful, will be expanded to other countries.

What remains to be clarified is whether the new offer will be included in YouTube Premium or YouTube Premium Lite or, on the contrary, it will be a new subscription that will have to be paid for separately. On this point they have not ruled on it, but it is logical that, before the service comes out, they make it very clear what it will cost and how it will be included on the platform.