What is YouTube Kids and how to access it

YouTube Kids is a video platform whose essential difference from conventional YouTube is that it is designed to access audiovisual content dedicated to children. Basically, it is an alternative to YouTube that allows you to be sure that all the content that is shown to minors is indicated for their age.

Protect your children from harmful content on YouTube thanks to YouTube Kids

The benefits of using this app – somewhat similar to a parental control app – are not only for children, but also for parents and guardians. Mainly, because respect for privacy, carefully selected content, among other features, make YouTube Kids a safe and fun space for kids of all ages.

Browsing YouTube Kids is even easier than browsing YouTube. In this guide you will learn how to access this interesting alternative and you will review its main functions, as well as some advantages.

How to use YouTube Kids

YouTube Kids with a web version. To access it, simply enter the YouTube website, log in with a Google account and choose the “More from YouTube” option. There you will see the YouTube Kids option.

YouTube Kids is also a standalone app that you can download for free for Android and iOS.

When you have signed up for YouTube Kids you can create up to eight profiles for several children if you wish. You can also make use of different parental functions.

For example, you can set a time limit for each viewing session, disable video search, block specific channels, create playlists, etc.

Advantages of YouTube Kids for children and parents

Here are some of the benefits of using YouTube Kids:

– Protects children from inappropriate, violent or misleading content.

– It is an app that is quite respectful of privacy, since it does not collect personal data or display advertising.

– The viewing experience on YouTube Kids is completely tailored to the preferences and needs of children.

– Offers a large number of educational and fun videos. Most are excellent for stimulating creativity and enhancing learning.

– Parents can manage and supervise at all times the way in which their children access and use the platform.

– The content on YouTube Kids is organized by age group. In addition, the videos have been previously selected by a team of experts or by algorithms that filter them according to different criteria.