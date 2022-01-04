What is Wordle? All you need to know about the popular online game taking Twitter by storm

If you’ve been on Twitter over the last few days, you’ve probably seen tweets mentioning Wordle with yellow, green, and grey boxes dotted on your timeline.

This is the new online game that has taken the internet by storm over the last month and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

It only seemed to pop up on social media channels in December but it shows no sign of slowing down as we move into 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wordle from what it is to how to play and who invented it and why it’s become so popular seemingly overnight.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily online word guessing game that can only be played once per day.

How do you play it?

A player has six attempts to guess the Wordle with different coloured panels showing whether their guess was right, or the letter they guessed is in the word but a different spot, or entirely wrong.

This is indicated by a green, yellow or grey square. Players have 6 attempts to guess the five-letter word.

What makes Wordle so popular?

One of the main reasons it’s become such a phenom over the last month is that every player plays the same puzzle, so it’s great to share the results with your friends or online on Twitter.

However, if you share your result on Twitter, the letters are hidden. All that’s shown is green, yellow, or grey boxes.

Who created Wordle?

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle. He previously created an art collaboration product called Place, which became an internet hit in April 2017.

