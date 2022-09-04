What is Windows Sonic: how to improve computer audio

- Advertisement -

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp %3A%20c%C3%B3mo%20mejorar%20el%20 %20del%20ordenador&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F09%2F04%2Fque-es-windows-sonic-audio-ordenador%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow">

- Advertisement -

Microsoft has Windows Sonica system that can significantly optimize the audio played by the .

The Windows PC has spatial audio support available, ready to go right out of the box.

When headphones or headsets are used with a computer, the surround sound they emit is known as ‘spatial audio’. Windows makes the difference, since this operating system has a platform dedicated to spatial audio, something so crucial that it will mark a before and after when you are going to consume multimedia content.

What is Windows Sonic?

As we mentioned above, it is a technology that aims to make headphones reproduce surround sound. Now, to take advantage of this tool properly, you will need Sonic compatible content. A great point in favor is that, if you already have the Microsoft operating system, you will not have to buy this function because it is built into the OS.

- Advertisement -

In addition, Windows is responsible for processing the sound so that it is played with Sonic in the headphones, it is not necessary to purchase special headphones or anything similar. What Microsoft’s implementation does is treat sounds as objects that can change position. For this it uses software and hardware signal processors.

What this technology does is nothing more than creating an effect in the headphones or horns that is capable of generating the impression that you are immersed in surround sound. This is the main objective of Windows Sonic, something that is perfect for watching your favorite series and movies on your computer.

How to enable Windows Sonic?

– Open the start menu, then go to “Settings” – “System” – “Sound” – “Related settings” – “Sound control panel”.

– Select your playback device and then right click and choose “Properties”.

– A new window will open, choose “Spatial Sound”.

– Under “Spatial Sound Format”, click on “Windows Sonic for Headphones”. Finally, choose “Apply”.