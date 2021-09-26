What is WhatsApp Copy and why has it become popular

If you are one of those who use WhatsApp for everything, you must know this. Thanks to its high popularity, many people like to use it to share news, videos, GIFs, links to a YouTube clip and even photos of your vacations. But not only that, you also have the particularity of being able to activate audio messages, video calls, or free calls.

On WhatsApp You have the option of being able to determine if your friends, family or colleagues can only see once the multimedia content that you send daily. This by just pressing the number “1” that is on the side of the writing bar of the messaging app.

SIGHT: WhatsApp and the trick to have two accounts on your iPhone

In recent days, many people are looking for a very particular option that has been in the application for quite some time, but that many have only recently realized.

This is the tool called WhatsApp Copy : what is it? To get rid of all the doubts, here we will explain all the details so that you do not get confused in pressing a button that, many times, can lead you to send a message by mistake.

WHATSAPP COPY IS AND WHAT IT IS FOR

Despite the fact that this function has been installed in WhatsApp for a long time, it has again become fashionable and it is better that you know it. Is about WhatsApp Copy :

To access it, enter WhatsApp.

Then go to Settings or Settings.

In this section you will see a tab that says “Invite your friends”.

When you do, you can share your chat.

In this way you can activate WhatsApp Copy on your Android or iPhone cell phone. (Photo: MAG)