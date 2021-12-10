What is Warhammer? That which Henry Cavill and Tom Holland play

A few days ago Tom Holland, Spiderman on the big screen, accepted the proposal of Henry Cavill, Superman, to play Warhammer. This proposition was prompted by host Graham Norton’s questions and somewhat insidious comments to Cavill, who told him that what he was doing was playing with toys. But what is this game that is sold in 5,000 stores around the world? Are they really toys or is it an even more profitable business than Google?

In the 80’s, Games Workshop he created a game in London that continues to gain fans to this day. Warhammer is considered by many the father of wargames, that is, board war games. Contrary to what it may seem, war games are not limited only to video games, in fact, the console options are only a consequence of the success of miniature wargames.

In Warhammer two opponents they simulate a battle and each one has an army made up of miniatures measuring 28 mm. One of the many peculiarities of this game is that it is the player who must build the game itself, that is, the miniatures. Once assembled, these miniatures are organized into squads that are used to fight against the armies of other players on boards that represent a battlefield.

Each player places a roughly equivalent army on a board depicting a battlefield with terrain, often made by hand. Players must then decide on a specific scenario, from simple skirmishes to complex battles that can include defense of positions and the arrival of reinforcements. The figures move along the board and the actual distance between the miniatures plays an important role in the outcome of the confrontations. The game is turn-based, with several possible outcomes determined by tables and the throwing of the dice. Battles can last from about two hours to an entire weekend, and battles can be linked to create campaigns.

The Warhammer variants are multiple. We have different types of settings such as Warhammer 40,000, which is set in the year 40,000, or Warhammer Age of Sigmar, set in a fantasy world. There are also other forms of play, such as Kill Team or Underworlds, these last modalities are easier to play and the games last less time.

A game of miniatures or wargames, it promises hours of entertainment, not only playing, but also setting up and setting the game. In addition to assembling the figure to play, we can paint it in the way we want to breathe our personality. If we want we can also set the game to the point we want, creating scenery that sets the atmosphere of the battle and makes it more real.

In short, it is a game that brings together creativity, patience, strategy and competitiveness on one board.

Freak Wars, the event to learn to play Warhammer and much more

Since 2016 the event has been held in Madrid Freak wars, an event dedicated to wargames, miniature games, board games, modeling and cosplay. In 2019 they went to the Glass Pavilion of the Casa de Campo where they gave room to 10,000 people who enjoyed two days playing and learning news, not only about warhammer, but also about other miniatures games, many from major Spanish brands, such as Corvus Belli or Scale 75.

During September 10 and 11, 2022, Freak Wars will once again offer two days in which anyone, whether or not they are familiar with these types of games, can have a good time playing and learning about Warhammer and much more.

Freak Wars will host 10 official Warhammer and wargame tournaments. But not only that, there will be miniature painting, set design, storytelling, illustration and cosplay competitions. There will be space for workshops for children and presentations for adults.

Those who do not know this type of games and want to get into it, will be able to enjoy introductory demo games to the different modalities, free introductory talks on painting miniatures, the game or their design.

Freak Wars is organized by the cultural association La Posada del Friki and in order to carry it out it has launched a financing campaign in which you can participate by buying tickets to the event, donating or buying some miniatures.