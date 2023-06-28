What is Viber and how does it work?

- Advertisement -

viber is a free instant messaging application with which you can send messages and make voice and video calls over the Internet. The launch of this app dates back to 2010 and is currently available for mobile devices and computers.

Through Viber you can send photos, audio and video in the highest quality.

According to the developer, today Viber has more than a million users around the world. In addition, the app has become popular in recent years, among other reasons, thanks to its friendly interface and the security that its end-to-end encryption can provide, as is the case with Telegram.

Viber is also an excellent alternative to WhatsApp thanks to the fact that it offers the possibility of creating communities and sharing all kinds of multimedia content (videos, images and audio). Likewise, the platform is comparable to other services such as Kakao Talk, since it allows purchases, reservations and payments to be made within its system. Here’s how Viber works.

How to start using Viber

To start communicating through Viber you must download the app, which has a version for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac and Linux. Once you have the software installed, all you have to do is register with your phone number and set up your profile by adding your name and a photo.

Now you can send and receive messages, voice calls and video calls. In the chats you can open stickers, send multimedia files, etc. You will also have the option to create or join groups and communities, which, it is worth noting, allow millions of users.

Finally, to start using the payment system, you simply have to click on the cart icon at the top of your screen. There you can choose between the available services and then follow the instructions according to the option you choose.

Advantages of using Viber

As we mentioned at the beginning, Viber is an application at no cost and completely free of ads. The platform also offers a paid level where you can access certain exclusive features. Even so, using Viber for free has almost as many advantages as the premium plan:

– Its interface is impressively intuitive and therefore very easy to understand and use.

– It has data encryption.

– Other platforms can be integrated into Viber.

– It has many more features and options than the vast majority of apps of its kind.

– Make voice calls and video calls with excellent image quality without consuming data or minutes from your phone plan.

– You can use Viber on multiple devices simultaneously without losing your conversation history or contacts.

– Viber is ideal for making international calls and other users outside the platform, although the latter is a function that is part of the paid service called Viber Out.