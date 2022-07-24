What is TikTok’s mysterious “Pink Sauce”?

HomeTech NewsAppsWhat is TikTok's mysterious "Pink Sauce"?

Published on

By Brian Adam
What is “Pink sauce”? What is hidden behind that mysterious pink sauce that has become viral since last June on the TikTok social network? Nobody seems to know and many want to know the secret of this dressing, the work of Chef.Pii.

Created by TikTok user Chef.Pii, Pink Sauce serves as a dressing for different kitchen dishes

This cook has been using it since last month for all kinds of dishes, from chicken to tacos or hamburgers and one of the questions that most intrigues many is the origin of its pink color. Many want to know if this sauce, which has become a trend on the social network, is sold, and it turns out that yes, Chef.Pii himself sells it for $20 a jar.

This has led some tiktokers to share their own videos unboxing the sauce, which has a less dense, more watery appearance and a paler color than the one shown in the videos of the creator of the mysterious sauce.

The videos that contain this sauce achieve a superlative reach in the social network of videos edited with music and of Chinese origin. And the sauce is so mysterious because no one knows for sure the ingredients that compose it. The labeling does not give many clues and includes some ingredients with typos (such as «vinger” by “vinegar«, vinegar in English), in addition to containing milk and no preservatives.

The new ‘avatars’ arrive on Facebook in comments, Stories and Messenger

The truth is that gastronomy is an important source of viral publications on the Internet, and TikTok is no stranger to this trend. It is worth highlighting a phenomenon such as the Mukbang, popularized through videos in which content creators share videos in which they appear in front of the cameras eating dishes that they have previously shown how they are prepared.

