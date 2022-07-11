HomeTech NewsAppsWhat is TikTok's dangerous "blackout challenge"

What is TikTok’s dangerous “blackout challenge”

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
tiktok.jpg
tiktok.jpg
- Advertisement -
Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

A new and dangerous challenge has sadly become popular on the TikTok social network. It is the so-called blackout challenge«, consisting of recording a video while the protagonist undergoes some auto-asphyxiation technique until he loses consciousness.

The extremely dangerous “blackout challenge” seeks for the protagonists to undergo self-asphyxiation techniques until they lose consciousness, causing death in some cases

The problem with this technique is evident when placing the person who practices it in a highly dangerous situation for his own life, and in fact at least five deaths of minors, aged between 10 and 14 years. Six of them in the United States and one more in Italy. These deaths would have led to the initiation of different legal proceedings against TikTok, to which two more would be added.

These are the complaints made by the parents of two children, only 8 and 9 years old, who also died while practicing this extremely dangerous “blackout challenge”. The allegations contained in the complaint refer to TikTok’s lack of oversight against excessively dangerous practices that are promoted in this social network.

[mb_related_posts1]

From TikTok it has been reported that they have proceeded to block the results related to this “blackout challenge” in searches. Instead those who perform that search see the following message:

Colossal creatures: the largest winged animals ever to exist on Earth

“some online challenges can be dangerous, annoying or even made up”

With this last reference it is indicated that some of the challenges that appear on TikTok may not be real but a staging intended to convince viewers that it is a real practice.

In any case, the parents of the youngest and most recent victims affirm that their kids weren’t specifically looking for those challenges, so they would not have been able to an alert like that. TikTok is also accused by the complainant families of having categorized content such as this challenge as “appropriate for children”.

This is not the first time that potentially dangerous challenges have become popular on TikTok, capable of putting the integrity or health of users who dare to repeat them at risk. And it is that challenges are an essential part of viral videos on this social network, but unfortunately some of these challenges can lead to potentially dangerous or harmful actions or behaviors for those who face them.

[mb_related_posts2]

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

How to use a VPN on your Android TV, what to keep in mind and the best VPNs you can download

Do you usually play content on streaming platforms directly from your Android...
Smart Gadgets

Install Windows 11 on a Chromebook? Some models already allow it

Chrome OS, Google's operating system for laptops, has become the second option on...
Tech News

How to set up a Gmail account in Windows 11

Windows 11 is here to stay. The latest version of Microsoft's acclaimed...
Tech News

France will open its first chip factory: this is how Europe wants to end its technological dependence

After Intel in Germany, Europe will have a new chip factory. ...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...
Tech News

Scientists design plane, similar to an albatross, that could one day be used on a mission to Mars

Since NASA launched the Ingenuity helicopter on the surface of Mars the April 19,...

© 2021 voonze.com.