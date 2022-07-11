What is TikTok’s dangerous “blackout challenge”

- Advertisement -

A new and dangerous challenge has sadly become popular on the TikTok social network. It is the so-called blackout challenge«, consisting of recording a video while the protagonist undergoes some auto-asphyxiation technique until he loses consciousness.

The problem with this technique is evident when placing the person who practices it in a highly dangerous situation for his own life, and in fact at least five deaths of minors, aged between 10 and 14 years. Six of them in the United States and one more in Italy. These deaths would have led to the initiation of different legal proceedings against TikTok, to which two more would be added.

These are the complaints made by the parents of two children, only 8 and 9 years old, who also died while practicing this extremely dangerous “blackout challenge”. The allegations contained in the complaint refer to TikTok’s lack of oversight against excessively dangerous practices that are promoted in this social network.

From TikTok it has been reported that they have proceeded to block the results related to this “blackout challenge” in searches. Instead those who perform that search see the following message:

“some online challenges can be dangerous, annoying or even made up”

With this last reference it is indicated that some of the challenges that appear on TikTok may not be real but a staging intended to convince viewers that it is a real practice.

In any case, the parents of the youngest and most recent victims affirm that their kids weren’t specifically looking for those challenges, so they would not have been able to an alert like that. TikTok is also accused by the complainant families of having categorized content such as this challenge as “appropriate for children”.

This is not the first time that potentially dangerous challenges have become popular on TikTok, capable of putting the integrity or health of users who dare to repeat them at risk. And it is that challenges are an essential part of viral videos on this social network, but unfortunately some of these challenges can lead to potentially dangerous or harmful actions or behaviors for those who face them.

