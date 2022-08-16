What is TikTok’s “Brown Noise” and why is it all the rage?

- Advertisement -

%20y%20porqu%C3%A9%20causa%20furor&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F08%2F16%2Fque-es-el-ruido-marron-de-tiktok-y-porque-causa-furor%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow"> Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The concept of «white » seems to be more popular, an inconcrete sound that supposes the absence of silence but at the same time produces a diffuse crackle which is related to interference of radio signals, a murmur in which all sound frequencies seem to be present at the same time without highlighting any is special. Something that some applications use to, for example, calm and put babies to sleep.

noise is characterized by the predominance of the lowest, deepest sound frequencies.

And suddenly a fever seems to have arisen in TikTok for the «brown noise» that is gaining expectation and presence in the videos posted on this network. From those who have just discovered it to those who claim that it has “changed their lives”, what is this “brown noise” and what effects does it produce?

We should start by defining that the essential characteristic of this so-called “brown noise” is the predominant presence (if not the only one) of the lowest sound frequencies, which corresponds to the deepest sounds. By eliminating (or reducing to the maximum) the highest pitched sounds, those corresponding to the highest sound frequencies, a sound is obtained that allows deep and calm resultswhich can invite relaxation.

Some examples of sounds from nature where this “brown noise” predominates would be storms, thunder or the sound coming from torrents with water flow that runs fast between rocks, or the waterfalls themselves.

As for the pure nomenclature, curiously the “brown” noise is not specifically related to color but to the surname of Robert Brown, a Scottish botanist who in 1827 discovered by analyzing microscopic pollen particles the so-called Brown ripple, characterized by its low frequency, assimilable to the most serious sounds of the acoustic spectrum. As his last name is the same word that in English is used for the color brown, hence the name “brown noise”.

When speaking of «white noise» a nominative pattern inspired by chromatography is followed, since the white color would be the sum of all colors, while white noise would be the sum of sounds of all frequencies.

Once the origin of the name and the nature of the sound is known… why is it currently all the rage on TikTok? There are several universities (the Department of Cognitive Sciences at the Swedish University Lund, the Department of Psychology at New York University…) that have studied the benefits of listening to “white noise” for the cognitive performance of those who listen to it, especially in who have ADHD traits (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). And something similar seems to be happening among those who listen to “brown noise.”

Some of these people are sharing their personal experiences after hearing “brown noise” through TikTok, in addition to posting videos with sounds of this type. Among the benefits described are the increased productivity, improved concentration and the achievement of states of well-being and calm. Not only while listening to the sound but the effect remains afterwards.