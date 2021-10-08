What is Threema and how does it work?

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Threema is a messaging application focused on security and privacy, which has been placed among the first positions of the most downloaded apps from stores, after the recent fall of WhatsApp, Instagram and the rest of Facebook services.

Threema is a messaging app focused on user security and privacy that does not store data on its servers.

Threema is a messaging application for Android and iOS created by a Swiss developer that has an absolute focus on data security and user privacy. It is priced at € 3.99 in the Android Google Play Store and in the Apple App Store. In addition, it is available to be used from any browser and also has a desktop version.

The app stores only the minimum possible amount of information on its servers in Switzerland, while most of the information, both the account and the conversations, is stored on the device itself, so the servers only function as intermediaries to send the messages, which are also encrypted end to end.

Although this type of operation does not allow data to be synchronized in the cloud, those users who are really aware or concerned about their security and privacy know that there is nothing secure in the cloud. So more than a disadvantage, this feature will be another favorable point for Threema users.

Another highlight of Threema is that does not allow registration with a phone number nor a name, but during registration each user is assigned a random and completely anonymous ID. This ID will be the only data that will be stored on Threema’s servers, so the company will not be able to sell user data to other entities.

On the other hand, the application shows three dots under the contacts. These can be red, yellow, or green. If the dots are red, it means that the app cannot ensure that the contact is the person they claim to be, if they are yellow, it means that the phone number and email match the expected one, while if they are green means that the contact has been added using the native QR code of the platform.

In this sense, users can create a QR code that other users can scan to add a contact and that this shows the three green dots.

Threema also has other common functionalities in messaging applications such as voice calls and video calls, sending voice notes and files of all kinds (images, videos, PDF, GIF, MP3, DOC, ZIP, etc.), creating groups and also has a dark mode.

