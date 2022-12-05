What is the Windows Sandbox feature for and how to use it

Windows has an interesting feature called Windows Sandbox, which in case you haven’t heard of it, is a lightweight desktop environment that has been designed to carry out tests safely, all in an isolated environment.

This means that, if a suspicious file is going to be opened, or if we are going to install or execute a program or any type of experiment, these can be done from the safe environment of the Sandbox (a kind of disposable Windows so to speak) having full security that everything will be deleted when closing it and nothing will be altered.

- Advertisement -

As such this is a feature that Windows introduced in 2019 and, unlike the familiar virtual machines where all the changes that are made are saved and available for the next time the computer is used, with Windows Sandbox the opposite happens, since absolutely everything is erased and lost permanently when it is closed.

How to use Windows Sandbox

Currently, the Windows Sandbox feature only available for Pro and Enterprise editions of Windows 10 and Windows 11. So, knowing this, what you should do to find out if you have the function on your computer, is to first open the search menu and write Turn Windows features on or off and enter this tab.

Once it has opened, verify that the option to Windows Sandbox and enable it if it isn’t. To do this, you just have to click on the box that is shown next to it and then on the button To accept. done that, the system will reboot to perform an installation process and then you can start making use of the function.

So by the time the system has rebooted, open the applications menu to search for Windows Sandbox and enter the app. Immediately You will notice that a new blank window of Windows 10 or 11 will have opened depending on which one your computer has and that’s it, you can make all the changes and tests you want, and when the window closes everything you’ve done or downloaded will disappear.