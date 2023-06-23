What is the Twitch Partner Plus Program

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The Twitch Partner Plus Program is a program designed to reward content creators that have reached certain milestones and audience levels. With it, they are given additional benefits and the possibility of generating additional income.

Only Twitch users with a high audience can access the Partner Plus Program

Twitch already has a partner program where you can earn money from broadcasts. However, the Partner Plus Program is a novelty meant for even more exclusive members who can get even more monetization from their content.

Within this category, members must meet a series of requirements, and when they do, they have a series of advantages to offer their subscribers. Above all, they will have an increase in the monetization remuneration for the content they publish.

How the Partner Plus Program works

Content creators attached to this modality can include different advantages for their subscribers in their channels. This includes specific logos to distinguish them as subscribers, up to 60 different personalized smileys. Lifetime subscriptions are also offered for the subscriber himself or even up to three lifetime subscriptions to give to friends or family.

Twitch Partner Plus Program Requirements and Remuneration

To access the Partner Plus Program it is necessary to respect the platform’s use policies and demonstrate long-lasting experience as a content creator. It is also necessary to have a loyal community, streamers must meet the requirement of having a minimum of 350 active subscribers for three consecutive months.

When the requirement is met, Twitch will give the streamer direct access to its Partner Plus program. In any case, you can also actively request access from the Twitch website itself.

Once a streamer is accepted into the program, a series of additional benefits and tools are unlocked to help boost their channel and monetization, such as Bits, a digital compensation whose value is equal to one cent that viewers can reward with to the content creator after watching their videos.

Each month that these conditions continue to be met, the Partner Plus Program member account is reset for another 12 months.

How much money can be earned in the Partner Plus Program

The Partner Plus Program offers streamers the opportunity to earn additional money through a subscriber-based rewards system. Subscribers are viewers who pay a monthly fee to access exclusive benefits like custom emoticons, chat badges, and access to special content.

In the Partner Plus Program, streamers receive a percentage of the subscription fees paid by their viewers. The exact percentage may vary and is based on various factors, such as the total number of subscribers, the popularity of the channel, and the length of the association with Twitch. However, it is estimated that streamers can receive approximately 70% of subscription feeswhich is a notable increase from the 50% received by most streamers on this platform.

Those who access this program will receive 70% of the income from recurring monthly subscriptions for 12 months. In addition, they can choose to be chosen to continue receiving them after that period, as long as the the maximum annual threshold of $100,000.

It is important to note that revenue generated through the Partner Plus Program can vary significantly based on the success of the channel and the number of active subscribers. Some successful streamers have made substantial profits through this program, while others are able to generate more modest income. The key to maximizing profits is building a strong community, offering quality content, and promoting viewer engagement.

Twitch Partner Plus Program Availability

Members of the Partner Plus Program can enjoy other benefits such as an extension of 7 to 60 days in the storage of videos. Also the possibility that the audience can replay already broadcast videos and priority access to technical assistance from the platform. In the same way, access to exclusive promotional opportunities or the ability to delay the broadcast of streaming content by up to 15 minutes.

The Partner Plus Program becomes available on October 1, 2023.