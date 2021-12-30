What is the Spotify Car Thing? Here we tell you everything about it

When it comes to listening to music over the internet, the go-to service for thousands of people is Spotify. This application accompanies us everywhere, but one of the most frequent use cases is in vehicles, while driving. Thinking about it, the company has worked on a new product that it launched on the market a couple of months ago, aimed at this need. In that sense, if you don’t know what it is Spotify Car Thing, we will tell you everything you need to know.

It is the Spotify device aimed at providing a more comfortable music experience inside cars.

What is and how does Spotify Car Thing work?

Spotify Car Thing is the hardware created by Spotify oriented to the car environment. Listening to music while driving is something very common and where Spotify is usually used from smartphones. The idea of ​​the company is to provide a player dedicated exclusively to musical work, freeing the mobile of this burden.

Despite this, it is not an independent device from the smartphone, since it depends on your internet connection. To connect with the vehicle’s speakers, the Spotify Car Thing has an auxiliary cable and Bluetooth input.

In its design we will find a tuner on the front, like that of radios with which you can change the songs that are played. Additionally, it has 4 buttons that you can customize to play a playlist, your favorite podcast or go to a profile. Moreover, it is also possible to control the device through the voice assistant, saying “Hey Spotify”.

As we see in general, it is a kind of extension device to control Spotify in the vehicle. Its functions are reduced to the musical reproduction on the platform, something that you could continue to do from the smarpthone. Therefore, the device has the opportunity for improvement to adapt much more to the environment, adding navigation functions that give more value to the device.