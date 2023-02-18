What is the Rappi verification code that appears on some orders for?

Rappi Latin America announced that as a protection measure for users, distributors and allies, it will add a verification code to its shipments. rappi announced that as a protection measure for users, distributors and allies, it implemented a verification code scheme in order to randomly validate orders made through the application.

This with the purpose that they are delivered to the stipulated place and to the correct person, but he stressed that the positive impact of this measure depends to a large extent on those who place orders through the application.

“the verification code it’s a number that appears randomly on the in-app order tracking screen in about 3 out of 20 orders. This is a security mechanism that makes it possible to verify the delivery of the order by the delivery person and it should only be delivered once the delivery of the order has been validated at the indicated address,” indicated the application.

Verification code

On the other hand, the application will never ask you to share the code with anyone, if this happens you can contact support through the icon that appears in the upper right part of the application and report that you are being asked for this information in your order.

The recommendation they make from the application is to wait for the delivery person to arrive at the address selected in the application and only then send the verification code to the delivery person.

In the same sense, they highlight the importance of never sending a screenshot of the application where the code number can be seen. “If the delivery person is having trouble locating the delivery address of the order and asks you to send him a photo of the map that appears in the application, make sure that the verification code does not appear on the screenshot,” he said.

To do this, you can cut the information that the code has so that no one can access that number and that your order arrives more securely at the address you indicated within the application.

Recommendations for users

One of the recommendations that stand out from the entity is that the allies do not require the verification code to deliver the order to the delivery person. If your food or item delivery person informs you that he needs the verification code, he can immediately contact application support.

Likewise, the delivery person will not require the code to reach your delivery address. From the moment the person in charge accepts his order, the person already knows the destination address and will not require any additional information to be able to deliver his item.

“The delivery person has the application chat as a means of communication with users, so we recommend that you not share your phone number and contact the delivery person through the application. He code verification you can send it directly through the application when you receive the items”, mentioned the application.

Finally, the general recommendation is that when you have an order, to which the system has randomly assigned a verification code, do not share the code with anyone until you are certain that the order was delivered to the address selected in the application. .

If for any reason, you are not the final consumer of the order you requested through the application, “confirm with the final consumer that you have received the order before sending the verification code to the delivery person. In the same way, we invite you to communicate directly with the support team in the application when you have problems with an order or with the verification code, “he concluded.