What is the radio spectrum?

As if it were the Force of «Star Wars», everything around is energy, although not all of it can be seen or detected by the limited senses of the human being. The electromagnetic is the set of radiation waves emitted or absorbed by any substance, a field that can be measured and analyzed according to its frequency, wavelength or intensity.

Of the entire electromagnetic spectrum, the human being can only capture with his eyes the very narrow band corresponding to visible light.

Thus, radiation can be cataloged from the one with the shortest wavelength (gamma rays and X-rays) to ultraviolet radiation, visible light (a very narrow band within the total) or infrared, microwaves… those of shorter wavelength, electromagnetic waves and radio wavesso necessary for communications and where some concepts such as FM (frequency modulation), DTT (digital terrestrial television) or 5G, which use different bands in this space of the spectrum, are already beginning to sound.

Determinant in all is the wavelength, which would be the distance traveled by one of these emissions when propagating through a medium during one cycle. Depending on the power at which it is emitted and the size of said wave (and the medium through which it is transmitted: air, water…) a certain distance will be reached. Some of these waves are even capable of passing through certain solid bodies, as is the case with X-rays (responsible for radiography) or microwaves (so useful for defrosting and heating food).

In this last segment, radio waves The following bands are found, with their corresponding wavelengths expressed in meters and frequencies (wave repetition rate) expressed in hertz:

-Ultra high radio frequency: 1m, 300×106Hz

-Very high radio frequency: 10m, 30×106Hz

-Shortwave radio: 180m, 1.7×106Hz

-Radio medium wave: 650m, 650×103Hz

-Long wave radio: 10x103m, 30×103Hz

-Very low radio frequency: 10x103m, 30×103Hz

Within radiofrequency, some correspond to sounds that can be perceived by the human ear while others are not (both in the upper part and in the lower part of the spectrum) and due to their classificatory denomination there will be some that are familiar due to their use in broadcasts of radio stations in the AM and FM bands or also on television, the popular names they received in their beginnings the two public television channels in Spain: UHF and VHFrespectively ultra high frequency and very high frequency for its acronym in English.

The proximity between the bands “occupied” by television broadcasts and mobile telecommunications (super high frequencies and extremely high frequencies, between 30 MHz and 300 GHz) makes it necessary to regulate them so that they do not interfere with each other. The usual thing is to reserve certain ranges of frequencies (bands) to certain wave emission technologies (from garage controls to 5G mobiles) with the aim of not causing interference.

Given the the radio spectrum has finite limits and unalterable and due to the public utility that its use represents, this assignment of bands is set by international standards and in some it can only be acted upon by government authorization. Thus, due to the so-called administrative concessions, only those who have attended the process regulated by the State may occupy a predetermined part of said band with:

-AM/FM radio stations

-Television stations in the bands reserved for DTT

-Mobile phone operators

In the field of television, there has already been transition from analog to digital channels with DTT. In mobile telephony, since the days of the initial GSM, it has gone to digital telephony, 3G, 4G and currently 5G.

Precisely for being in adjacent bands in recent years sThe DTT channels have been retuned because some of the frequencies are “free” to be occupied by 5G telephony. And these transitions have not yet ended since as the 4G data connection is standardized and the 3G connection becomes obsolete, the frequencies occupied by this last band will fall into disuse but may be reassigned to offer a 5G connection, something that happens periodically with auctions of some of these frequencies by the Government to which mobile phone operators attend.