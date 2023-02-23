What is the “Pocket Mode” of the mobile and how it works

- Advertisement -

On occasion it may happen that when you take the smartphone out of your pocket it is discovered that the device has accidentally taken one or more photos or even made a phone call. This can lead to annoying or embarrassing situations, or simply

The smartphone is blocked by the action of gyroscopes and motion and position sensors

To avoid it, some mobile devices include a function to avoid it, something that could be called “Pocket Mode”. This function is based on object detection. This is possible thanks to a series of sensors present in the vast majority of smartphones, such as accelerometers and gyroscopes, which detect the movement and position of the device. These are sensors that allow the phone to automatically change the orientation of the screen when you rotate it.

The new feature uses these sensors to detect when the phone is inserted into the pocket to determine if it is in a vertical position (in the pocket) or in a horizontal position (in the user’s hand). If the phone detects that it is in an upright position for a prolonged period, it assumes that it is in your pocket and automatically activates the camera lock function.

- Advertisement -

This camera lock function iPrevents both the phone from taking pictures and making calls while it is in your pocket, avoiding awkward or embarrassing situations. However, this “Pocket Mode” is not yet available on all mobile devices, it is a function that appears on some models of the Android ecosystem.

How to activate the “Pocket Mode” of the mobile phone

-Xiaomi (Redmi and POCO): It is activated through the route “Always on screen – Unlock screen – Pocket mode”.

-OnePlus: In this case, it is activated through the path “Settings – Utilities – Pocket mode”.

-Samsung: The South Korean brand has implemented this function in some of its devices such as Samsung, the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Note 20. It can be activated through the “Settings – Screen – Block accidental press” route. In the particular case of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, as it is a clamshell model, it prevents inadvertent activation of the external screen through the “Settings – Fingerprint always on” route.

- Advertisement -

-Google Pixels: On Google Pixel mobiles, it is activated through the “Screen – Lock screen – Double-tap the screen to check the phone” menu.

Pocket mode on iPhone mobiles

In the case of iPhone mobiles, this function does not exist as such but it has “Raise to Activate”which unlocks the device when placed with the screen facing up.

Also the function “Touch to Activate”, which activates the screen showing the information (notifications, alerts…) that appears on it just by touching it. If both options are deactivated the result will be similar, disabling the possibility of the mobile being inadvertently activated while in the pocket.