What is the “Pinterest Academy”, with free courses to sell better

Pinterest Academy is the interactive online learning platform that Pinterest powers for advertisers. These are courses that make up a complete online learning program for advertisers to achieve ultimate success on this social network.

Pinterest Academy is now available in Spain and Latin America

Among its programs are courses to better interact with the target audience. Pinterest Academy courses cover everything from the basics to answering the “Why Pinterest” question.

They also provide guidance on the range of Pinterest ad formats, as well as the use of measurement tools and a dive into special topics, such as using the Trends tool. In total, it has more than 30 interactive programs and titles.

How to access Pinterest Academy

The Pinterest Academy is essential for advertisers to learn how to apply the cutting-edge data and insights that only Pinterest has, and maximize the effectiveness of the platform’s ad tools and solutions.

Pinterest Academy initially launched in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand in February 2023.

In May 2023, Pinterest Academy has been launched in Spanish for Spain and Latin America. Can access Pinterest Academy here.

The courses can be followed from the computer screen but can also be done from a mobile phone with total comfort, anywhere and everywhere.

The contents are organized into themes. When a user clicks on a topic, she will have access to related tips and courses. By clicking on any of the courses, you will be able to see a brief description of the course and know the points and knowledge that you will learn if you do it. Here an example:

What’s included in Pinterest Academy

Pinterest Academy “students” receive guidance and advice for every step of their campaign process. The program is interactive to share knowledge on how to reach the Pinterest audience. Pinterest Academy 2023 is a redesign of the program that first launched in 2019, offering new strategies and enhanced content including:

-A curriculum with more than 12 courses and more than 30 easy-to-understand lessons, with instructions and tips for each step of the campaign process.

-Lessons designed to be completed in approximately 15 minutes.

-Instructions and tips to best use Pinterest and connect with target audiences at every step of the campaign process.

Pinterest Academy courses are now available in Spanish, English, German, French, Italian, Japanese, and Portuguese.

The completely free Pinterest Academy also offers tips and tricks on everything from tips on learning how to use Pins to how to place Pinterest links effectively, and more.

Among others are the following courses: “Pinterest Storytelling,” “Creative Inspiration,” “Creative Strategy,” “Campaign Goals” and “Targeting and Buying,” “Setting Up a Pinterest Business Account,” “Planning and campaign strategy”, “Building and launching a campaign”, “Managing and measuring a campaign”.