What is the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+Shift+T for?

Despite the revolution that the object-oriented environment brought about in its time, in which the computer desktop and the handling of icons by means of the mouse make work easier, there are still circumstances in which the use of keyboard shortcuts can be more practical and fast.

A simple keyboard shortcut allows you to combine the keystroke that reopens an accidentally closed browser tab

Thus, keyboard shortcuts such as the CRTL+C and CTRL+V combinations make it easier to copy and paste text more quickly than the alternative of moving the pointer to the application menu, displaying the box where the actions are indicated, and pointing at them. And the same happens with an infinite number of actions, some universal for all types of operating systems and applications, others specific.

Many of these keyboard shortcuts remain almost anonymous despite the good results that knowing them can give to solve all kinds of more or less problematic circumstances, and one of them is the one that allows you to return to open an Internet browser tab that has been closed by mistake.

This is the key combination CTRL+SHIFT+T (in the case of Apple computers command+shift+T) and it can be as useful as the helpful CTRL+Z (command+Z) that allows you to undo the last action and that has corrected so many errors.

In many browsers there is the option to reopen the last tabs, so that what was being seen is recovered in the event of an unexpected closing of the application, but, again, it means looking for a menu with the cursor and scrolling through it . In the case of wanting to open only the last closed tab, the aforementioned key combination is much faster.

If the tab you want to open It is not the last one that has been closed there are other possibilities that consist of reviewing the history of the last pages viewed, available in Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Opera browsers.

Some browsers have a specific submenu (History, Recent…) where a list appears with the last pages viewed, just click on the desired one. Others even add options like “Other devices tabs»so that if the user account is linked to a computer, tablet, mobile phone, smartTV… the web page that was being browsed from any of the other devices can be opened from any of them.