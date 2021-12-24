What is the iOS Privacy Report and how to use it

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

With the Apple iOS 15.2 operating system update, all iPhone and iPad devices have a new feature called privacy report, in addition to other new features such as macro mode. This tool allows you to obtain detailed information about the activity of all the apps that are installed on the device.

The iOS Privacy Report is a new feature that has been installed in the operating system update 15.2.

With the privacy report it is possible to know the connections established by these apps, the permissions they have activated by default and the amount of data they consume. In this way, you can have all the apps under control and be aware of any anomalous behavior of them.

Next, we explain step by step how to access this report.

-Privacy: From your device open the “Settings” folder. When doing so, among the many tabs that the menu shows, you must then enter the “Privacy” option, which is at the bottom and appears with the icon of a blue box with a hand in the center.

– “App privacy report”: As you can see, access to this iOS privacy report is most intuitive. Once you have accessed the “Privacy” tab, you will see that, at the bottom of the screen, a tab appears that reads “App privacy report”. By clicking on it, iOS will lead you to a new menu with all the options to obtain your privacy report.

-Analyze the report: The privacy report is divided into different sections in which the relevant information is grouped. In one of them, you can access all the data about the permissions that the apps have activated, whether they are access to the camera, microphone or geolocation. In second place is the information related to the access to the Internet that these apps have.

You will see that each of these blocks includes a tab that says “Show all”, and in this way you will have available all the information of all the websites or apps that you have installed. In addition, you will be able to analyze specific aspects of the operation of the apps. For example, there is the option of “Access to data and sensors”, “Activity of the network of the apps” or “Activity of the network of the websites”.

