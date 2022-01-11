What is the Howey test?

The Howey test refers to a famous United States Supreme Court case in which a transaction was determined that was classified as an “investment contract”.

The WJ Howey Co. sold agricultural parcels to third parties, to be rented from the seller, and to profit from the land. In this way the buyer earned money from the rental income, and the landlord earned from the sales of the harvested products.

Consequently, the SEC (Securities Exchange Commission) intervened and determined that these types of transactions were “investment contracts”, which is why they are defined as an investment of money with the intention of obtaining a return derived from the efforts of others.

Its influence on cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are in principle difficult to categorize, since they are decentralized and anonymous. As a result, they evade regulations in various ways, but this does not mean that they are not continually being monitored by the SEC. In most cases, trading digital assets qualifies as an investment contract, since a return is expected from the effort of other people or users.

Cryptocurrencies, when used by thousands of owners at the same time, are exposed to a rise and fall in price, which can lead to profit on the part of people or institutions while they speculate on the price of the tokens. The practice of “burning tokens” is a clear example of benefiting from the efforts of others, because the holder does nothing, while developers remove tokens to generate scarcity, and in this way raise the value of the asset.

We must clarify that there is nothing negative that a cryptocurrency is considered a security, only that in that case it must comply with SEC regulations. And if you also want to trade assets you can go to Bitcoin Era.

An undefined case

Since 2020 the SEC sued the company Ripple for selling $ 1.3 billion US dollars in XRP, which is the digital currency used on the Ripple platform, for an alleged violation of securities laws because the sales were not registered in the commission. and no disclosures were provided to investors, circumventing the mandatory prerequisites that a company must meet when selling a security.

Ripple’s lawyers have argued that the derivative asset is a means of payment and not a security invested in to generate a return, therefore it can pass the Howey test under that point of view, the judgment currently stands. , and its next testing date is January 12, 2022 to help determine whether the transactions qualify as “investment contracts,” as established by the Howey test.

Types of Securities

There are mainly 3 types of securities, which are equity, debt and hybrids, the first refers to the capital that represents the ownership of the interest of the shareholders in a financial institution, placed in the form of capital shares, in which common and preferred shares are included.

Debt securities are representations of borrowed money that must be repaid with specifications such as the amount, interest, and time of the debt. Hybrid securities are those with characteristics of equity and debt securities, such as convertible bonds. These are values ​​that can be exchanged for shares of a company at the end of a stipulated time, or wait for time to pass and collect interest.