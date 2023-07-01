What is the Hi-Res certification about and what advantages does it have for users on their mobiles?

- Advertisement -

Whether it’s to relax, motivate ourselves or simply enjoy our favorite artists, the sound quality is essential for a different and unique musical experience.

It is in this context that Hi-Res certification arises, a technology that, if you have some knowledge in the subject of musicyou’ve heard before.

- Advertisement -

But, what has been this Hi-Res Certification and how does it work?

Well, Hi-Res certification, short for high resolution, is an audio quality standard that guarantees sound reproduction that is completely faithful to the original recording. Unlike compressed audio formats like MP3, which sacrifice quality for smaller file sizes, Hi-Res certification lets you enjoy music in its purest, most authentic form.

Hi-Res certification is based on the use of lossless audio files, which preserve all the details and nuances of the original recording. these files are reproduced using advanced signal processing and digital-to-analog conversion technologiesresulting in a high-quality audio experience.

As such, it must be taken into account that, although there are devices whose own manufacturers indicate that they have high-resolution audio (the pure reality is that this does not guarantee anything and each company usually speaks based on its criteria), not everyone can say they have a Hi-Res certification.

What are the benefits of being Hi-Res certified for mobile users?

Excellent Audio Quality: Hi-Res certification allows mobile users to enjoy above-average audio quality on their devices. Every note, every instrument and every vocal is reproduced with superior fidelityimmersing the listener in a more special musical experience.

- Advertisement -

Greater Dynamic Range: Dynamic range refers to the difference between the softest and loudest sounds in a recording. Hi-Res certification offers greater dynamic range compared to compressed audio formats, which means that you can better appreciate the subtle nuances of a song and experience a greater sense of depth and detail.

Immersive Experience: The enhanced audio quality provided by Hi-Res certification creates a more immersive music experience. Mobile users can be fully immersed in the music, feeling every note and vibration as if they are present in the recording studio or at a live concert which is great.

The Hi-Res certification contributes a lot, but yes, keep in mind that To be able to enjoy this, you will have to have some requirements: a smartphone that supports Hi-Res, a headset that also supports Hi-Res, and finally, having music that is in Hi-Res audio formats (WAV, FLAC, DSD, ALAC, or MQA).