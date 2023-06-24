What is the Google Maps Immersive View feature and how to use it

- Advertisement -

Google Maps is always striving to give its users the best tools possible, and it usually doesn’t fall short of exciting new features. And now, They have not disappointed again with their new Immersive View functionBut what exactly is this about?

Well, the Google Maps Immersive View tool has basically been a new technology that allows users to Being able to see iconic buildings from around the world in 3Dfrom any of its angles.

That’s right, thanks to artificial intelligence, Google has included this aerial camera so that people who use Google Maps they can explore buildings up close, from any angle and their surroundings too of course.

To do this, Google combines the benefits of Maps and Street View to provide you with a detailed virtual experience thanks to the multidimensional scenes of the sites. Regarding this, Google in the same way what it has done is collect thousands of photos of these places on the webto then sculpt 3D models of these.

When using Immersive View, you can navigate the streets, walk through parks and enter monuments and tourist spots around the world more completely and accurately. It is as if you are walking on the sidewalks and enjoying the views in real time, but without moving from your current location.

How to use Google Maps Immersive View feature?

To enjoy the immersive experience that Google Maps has to offer, You will only need to follow the steps that you will see below:

– Open the Google Maps application on your mobile device or access the web version in your favorite browser.

– Look for a building or site you want to explore.

– In the event that that place has the view function available, you only need to click on the lower box that indicates Immersive View.

– Wait a few seconds for the view to be generated and that’s it, you can move freely in that 3D model of the original building. Even if you click on the option time and timeyou will be able to see what that place looks like at different times of the day, quite great the truth.

For now, the Immersive View function in Spain is capable of showing various special places throughout the country, such as the Plaza de España located in Madrid, the Sagrada Familia or the Palau de la Música Catalana in Barcelona, ​​the Mosque of Córdobaamong other locations.