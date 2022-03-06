What is the Facebook Protect program

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Facebook has a security program called Facebook Protect that is intended for those “relevant” and/or popular people – such as human rights defenders, journalists or public officials – who are likely to be targeted by malicious hackers on the social network.

Users who can enroll in the program will receive an email from Facebook

This is a program that is only accessed when Facebook sends an invitation to the person likely to be hacked. That is, the ordinary user of the social network does not have to do anything, unless they receive a notification to enroll in Facebook Protect.

The program has been active in some markets, such as the United States, since it was launched in 2018 and has been used especially at times such as the 2020 Presidential Elections. The company has just launched it now also in Spain to protect people who are integrated into key communities within the political debate. In total, Facebook Protect is now available in more than 50 countries.

Through this program, these “at risk” individuals can set stronger security protections for their accounts, such as two-factor authentication, and monitor for potential hacker threats.

Any Facebook user can access two-factor authentication for their account through their profile settings. However, it is not a widely used functionality, since most users either do not understand what it refers to or do not understand how it works and how they should activate it.

However, with Facebook Protect the process of starting it up is simplified, with the aim that people at risk can use it.

The Meta company, for the time being, will not force its use, but it is possible that in the future it could order people at risk to sign up for Facebook Protect and use double authentication as a requirement. Indeed, Facebook has signaled that it will carefully expand this requirement globally in the coming months.

