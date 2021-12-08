Apps

What is the difference between gambling and gambling?

In English, there are two terms that often cause confusion: gambling and betting. Both terms occur in the world of gambling and betting, and although the translation in Spanish does not make that difference (since they are translated as if they were synonyms), in English there is a slight difference. Then Crisipo Benavidez (here you can see his profile) he explains the difference between betting and gambling: What do we call ‘gambling’? The games of chance that include bets (gambling) refer to those games in which you must bet on an uncertain outcome. The main objective is to get it right and get money or other goods, and it generally works the same way: a specific amount of money is wagered on a game in the hope of getting more. Does it sound familiar to you? In this case, the outcome of the bet is usually immediate and is mainly related to the luck of the player, as well as his choice. However, there is some type of game that is not based solely on luck, but for which it is important to have certain knowledge and skills.

What games of chance can I name? Without a doubt, the most classic are the games of slot machines, but also other online casino games, such as craps, roulette, baccarat, blackjack and poker, among others. If you combine luck and strategy, you may be able to make a good fortune by betting on games of chance.

What do we call ‘bets’?

The bets (betting) are not so related to online gambling in Spain that you can find in a casino. Rather, they have to do with that type of bets that are made on events, such as races, sports results, national elections, etc. For example, betting on who will be the next Prime Minister would be a bet of this type (betting).

However, the best known bets today are the sports bets. In fact, many casinos incorporate two well-differentiated areas: one of them for gambling (gambling) and others of them for sports bets (betting). In this regard, players place their bets on an outcome that can be A, B or C (limited) and is not immediate.

There are bets on the results of football, basketball, boxing, car racing, cycling and almost any sport you can imagine. But these types of bets are also made with television programs, political elections and even with animals, such as greyhound or horse racing. This type of bets can be made both at the amateur level and at the professional level.

Main differences between gambling and betting

The truth is that both terms, gambling and betting they mean betting an amount of money on an outcome. However, the only and main difference lies in the nature of the bet.

As I have already mentioned, gambling bets have to do with the games that you can find in an online casino: poker, roulette, baccarat, slot machines. In this case, the game involves the casinos. While the bets are related to events, be it sporting, political or any other kind.

While I can say that event bets are not that risky and uncertain, they depend solely on probability theory. In a soccer match, the most basic bets vary between win, draw and loss, and users must bet on the outcome they think is most likely, which is completely uncertain.