What is the Deco Pic app recently appeared on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

If by any chance you happened to find one recently new app on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone called DECO PIC, do not worry: nothing was installed without your consent and it is not the result of a malware attack. It’s simply a shortcut to a default camera app feature that has always been there, but which Samsung wants to emphasize more.

More precisely, Deco Pic can be reached from the AR zone of the camera app. You have to navigate through a rather intricate series of menus and submenus to get there, and evidently Samsung decided it was time to simplify the path a bit. Basically, Deco Pic is the “AR mode” of the camera app: by clicking on it, you can insert stickers, three-dimensional objects, writings and much more in the scene framed by the viewfinder. Deco Pic also includes an integrated shop from which users can download new sticker packs, animations and other content.