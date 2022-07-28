What is the code # # 002 # for and how to know if your calls have been forwarded to spy on you

Your Android mobile includes a wide variety of telephone s inherited from GSM mobiles. And there is one that is very useful and has become popular due to the risk that someone divert without permission: the code ##002#. Typing it ends with a stroke of the pen with all the diversions, whether you have activated them or not.

We may not use carrier services as much as when we used mobiles that could only call and send SMS messages, but those services remain available on our smartphones for when we need them. Call waiting, answering machine or call forwarding, so useful when we wait for a communication and the phone runs out of battery. Unfortunately, this feature can also be misused.

Suddenly deactivate all diversions

Call forwarding canceled after sending the code ##002#

With call forwarding you have the option of receive communications on another mobile phone other than yours and without changing the phone’s SIM. Now, this function can also be used to on you if someone activates the forwarding without your knowledge: it will know which numbers call you; with the option to talk to those people without you having any knowledge of the conversations. It is not usual, but there may be someone who wants to spy on you and does not have too many scruples.

Android warns with a persistent notification if call forwarding from the phone is active, but it can be hidden quite easily. If you suspect that your mobile has been used without permission, it is worth making sure of the diversions: not only can you check it using GSM codes, it is also possible to eliminate all the diversions at the same time. For the latter, the protagonist of the article is used: the code # # 002 #.

What the above code does is cancel at once all the possible diversions that the phone number inserted in the mobile has activated. This way you make sure that nobody is spying on the communications you receive, it is done like this:

Open the phone app on your mobile.

Type ##002# and press the call button.

You will automatically have finished with all the call forwarding, also with the rest of the forwarding (such as SMS). These will not be activated again unless someone has access to your SIM card; either from your mobile or by placing said card in another phone. We recommend that you block it with a PIN code that nobody knows if you think it could be the object of espionage.

Consultation of call forwarding using the code *#21#

Alternatively, you can check all call forwarding from your Android settings. The menu varies a lot between different makes and models (there are even manufacturers that don’t include it), but there is a quick way to find the carrier settings quickly:

Find the phone app.

Click on the three menu points and select “Calls”.

Enter the call forwarding options.

In the event that you want to check if you have activated call forwarding, so know what phone number they are addressed toyou can use the above process in Android settings or send a GSM code:

Open the phone app on your Android.

Type *#21#, press the call button and you will receive the forwarding information from your operator.

