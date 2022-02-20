Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

What is the best time to post on TikTok?

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Each social network is like an ecosystem that has its own function. Each of them has its own language, style and its own times. And although determining what time is best to post on each social network is complicated and depends on each user community, some general guidelines can be established.

Finding the ideal time to post content on any social network depends on our audience, as well as the topic we are working on.

In this way, each social network has a few hours in which you have more visibility and reachand although it is very difficult to determine the best time to post on TikTok, since in the end it always depends on our audience, there are always times of the day when the posts work better.

In this sense, a study by the Influencer Marketing Hub, in which the participation rates of more than 100,000 TikTok videos were analyzed, has determined that best times to post a video on the platform is Tuesday at 9 a.m., Thursday at 12 a.m. and Friday at 5 a.m.

On the other hand, there are other hours that work very well:

-Monday at 6 am, 10 am and 10 pm

-Tuesday at 2 am, 4 am and 9 am.

-Wednesday at 7 am, 8 am and 11 pm.

-Thursday at 9 am, 12 pm and 7 pm.

-Friday at 5 am, 1 pm and 3 pm.

-Saturday at 11 am, 7 pm and 8 pm.

-Sunday at 7 am, 8 am and 4 pm.

With these numbers, you can also see broader number patterns like the fact that people enter TikTok multiple times a day, while the first hours of the day seem to be the best, especially during the first days of the week. On the other hand, the worst times to post on TikTok are any day of the week at 5, 6, and 9 p.m., as well as Sundays at any time.

Finally, it is necessary to understand that this is an investigation based on the activity of several accounts and that it is not a strict rule. In this sense, it is important to point out that each account will have its own hours in which it will be better to publish content. To find out what they are, we have to analyze the behavior of our followerslooking at which times they have the most interaction with our videos.

What is the best time to post on TikTok?

