What is the best time to flirt on Tinder

Perhaps you had never considered it, but just as in social networks there are hours that are more conducive than others to publish content and get more “likes” -it all depends on the characteristics of your followers- in dating applications like Tinder too there are “rush hours” that allow you to meet more people or have a chance to find that special someone.

Tinder has been downloaded over 450 million times

If you want to do more «matches», in Tinder you have to be very attentive to the time slot between 7 pm and 10 pm every Sunday. According to the company, taking into account the biographical data of the users in the last year and the results of a survey carried out with a thousand members of the app in December 2021, this three-hour period is the most conducive to finding a partner, that someone special, or someone to spend a good evening with.

Tinder recommends being especially vigilant during those hours to have a better chance of flirting. The company has also released other “tricks” to have a better chance of finding that special being.

For example, it talks about the “3/5/11 Rule”, that is, it advises users to share at least 3 passions / interests on the profile, add at least 5 photos / videos and write at least 11 words in his biography. That is to say, completing the profile with care and spending a few minutes to optimize it, there will be – supposedly – more chances of finding that special person.

In addition, Tinder also recommends, before having a face-to-face appointment, to have a video chat meeting. The most used dating application in the world, with more than 450 million downloads since its launch and more than 65,000 million total matches, last year launched the possibility of making video calls within the application, so it is not surprising this advice.

