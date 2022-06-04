What is the best smartphone in photography so far in 2022? We let you choose it… Blindly

Winning in mobile photography is increasingly complicated and, as we saw in the great photographic comparison of 2022, the high-end level makes us go to detail to distinguish which is the best photo. In the overall comparison we had a clear winnerbut now you have to choose which mobile phone takes the best photos… blindly.

We are going to show you different images of each of the phones. After seeing the photos, you can vote in the corresponding poll. We remind you who are the participants in this comparison.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

iPhone 13 ProMax

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Xiaomi 12 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

OPPO Find X5 Pro

Realme GT2 Pro

Huawei P50 Pro

Photo 1: day

This is a photo taken in automatic mode during the day. Take out the mobile and shoot, with the morning light.

Photo B

Photo D

Photo E

Photo F

Photo G

Photo H

Photo 2: detail plan

In this closer photograph, we can see how the sensors behave with a more complex focus point: close and moving.

Photo A

Photo B

Photo C

Photo D

Photo E

Photo F

Photo G

Photo H

Photo 3: ultra wide angle

Ultra wide angle photography, all automatic and in daylight conditions.

Photo A

Photo B

Photo C

Photo D

Photo E

Photo F

Photo G

Photo H

Photo 4: daytime portrait

Photography in portrait mode, with daylight and with the maximum zoom (usually telephoto) of each of these phones.

Photo A

Photo B

Photo C

Photo D

Photo E

Photo F

Photo G

Photo H

Photo 5: maximum optical zoom

Photograph shot with the highest optical zoom that each of these phones allows.

Photo A

Photo B

Photo C

Photo D

Photo E

Photo F

Photo G

Photo H

Photo 6: interiors

Diffuse daylight photography indoors. No night mode, automatic configuration.

Photo A

Photo B

Photo C

Photo D

Photo E

Photo F

Photo G

Photo H

Photo 7: night

Photography in forced night mode with each of the phones.

Photo A

Photo B

Photo C

Photo D

Photo E

Photo F

Photo G

Photo H

You can vote for the photos you like the most throughout the week. In a few days we will reveal the results. We recommend you let yourself go, vote without prejudice and choose the photos that most convince you, without thinking about which phone has taken each photo.