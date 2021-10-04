What is the best platform to offer exclusive content?

Some years ago, the public began to take into account the work behind the content they consume on the internet. This was also something encouraged by the creators themselves that although they are doing something they like, it deserves time and effort. Thus began to become popular platforms to offer exclusive content. In them, the creators offer additional material to what they show on YouTube or any other service in exchange for the monetary support of their followers.

If you want to start creating material of any kind with a view to monetizing it and offering exclusive content, then you must know the platforms available for it. We are going to review some of the most popular ones, which will allow you to make extra money with your videos or podcasts.

The best platforms to offer exclusive content

If you are a follower of a YouTube channel, podcasts or consume the material of creators of any platform, supporting them is the key to keep them. In that sense, in addition to sharing your links, paying on the platforms for their exclusive content is a huge contribution. Knowing them will also help you to know in which one you can provide support in a simpler way or adapted to your means of payment.

Patreon

We can’t start talking about platforms to offer exclusive content without mentioning Patreon. It is probably the service most used today for these purposes, especially by the creators of podcasts and webshows. However, Patreon is really a service aimed at anyone who wants to enlist the support of their fan base, in exchange for exclusive material.

Many creators often generate bonus material as extra episodes or behind the scenes of their Patreon recordings. Its dynamics is based on a membership system that is in the hands of the creator, in that sense, it is possible to create several monthly subscription plans. Each one will have its different benefits and the platform will keep 5%, 8% or 12% according to the plan chosen by the creator when subscribing.

The idea here is to keep your followers connected with the material you generate, in order to have monthly income with your fan base and add new ones.

Ko-Fi

Ko-Fi was founded in 2012 with the purpose of giving creators a place where they could generate income from their work. In general it is a very complete service, because it offers the possibility of receiving donations, selling memberships (as in Patreon) and receiving orders, all in the same place.

In this way, we have a platform where we can not only offer exclusive content, but also where followers can obtain donations. In this regard, it is noteworthy that the service does not charge commissions to pay the amounts received for donations. Thus, if a creator you follow uses Ko-Fi and you want to support them with a donation, you will know that they will receive 100% of the amount sent.

I could

Podía is a very complete service, but it differs from the rest because it is subject to payment for the creators. If you are looking for a way to enhance the material you want to offer, this platform will provide the necessary tools in exchange for a monthly payment in any of its plans. For example, in the cheapest of $ 39 you can sell online courses, sell downloads of digital material and webinars. Additionally, it offers access to create a personalized website where you can sell product packages and the possibility of conducting email marketing campaigns.

The recommendation before choosing Podia is that you take the calculations of all the costs to verify if it is profitable to pay the subscription, with respect to the material that you are going to sell. However, it is undoubtedly worth accessing functions like the ones we mentioned before. So, it will also depend a lot on the size of the project you have and your fan base.

SubscribeStar

This is another excellent option within the platforms to offer exclusive content and has the particularity of allowing creators to charge the amount they want. There are no limits on the amounts of the subscriptions and according to what they propose, they keep an approximate 8% of the profits. Once the creators subscribe they can set their prices and start uploading audios, videos, photos and everything that represents their exclusive content.

Among the benefits for its users, SubscribeStar offers protection methods against content filtering, so that your material does not leave the platform. In addition, it has tools for the analysis of your metrics and the possibility of scheduling publications. If you are looking to offer exclusive content, this platform is very attractive both for the amount of its commissions and for the benefits it offers.

Buy Me A Coffee

Although it is not a platform to offer exclusive content, we could not fail to mention this classic called Buy Me A Coffee. Many people around the world, from developers, artists, to content creators use it to receive donations because it is so easy.

Its name speaks completely of its concept, it is about buying one or several coffees from your favorite creators. Different means are offered to make donations such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa and Mastecard cards and also PayPal. When executing payments, the platform keeps 5% for commissions.

A platform aimed directly at donations, whose link you can put on your social networks and easily receive contributions from your fan base.

Why support exclusive content from creators?

Every day, millions of people in the world sit in front of the computer or with their smartphones, open YouTube, Google Podcast or some other platform and start enjoying their favorite content. This is something we can do throughout the day, without paying a penny, while behind it there is a huge prep work. The idea is that this material can be sustained in time and for this, monetary support is essential.

Contributions to creators through donations or by paying for their exclusive content are not only a way to sustain their talent, but also to enhance it. Through these contributions, podcasters, youtubers, teachers who offer courses, artists and creators in general obtain equipment to enhance their recording and dissemination.

For creators, exclusive content platforms represent the most important help they can get, much more when they do not have sponsors. In that sense, take a look at the alternatives that we mentioned above that will help you continue to grow in this field.