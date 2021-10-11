What is that folder with icons that appears at the bottom right of your iPad?

Admittedly, the arrival of a new operating system is always great news. And not only because of the improvements that they usually bring, which many times we do not discover first, but because of the surprise of finding things that were not previously on that part of the screen. And that happens with what iPadOS 15 calls the “App Library”. That cache that the iPhone released in 2020 thanks to iOS 14, is still an adaptation of the old Android application drawer, where all the applications that we have installed on the device were located while the home screen only housed those that we really use . Well, a year after the arrival of phones, Apple has given iPad users this same resource. No, it is not a folder. If you have updated your iPad to the latest version (15), you have not noticed a new item that is located in the lower right part of the screen, in the shortcut bar and that has all the appearance of being a folder with several applications inside. Well, what you are seeing there is the so-called “App Library”. No more no less. The same one that you can access after turning all the pages and that when arriving makes an animation that maximizes all the folders it contains from that point on the bottom right of the screen. So now you know, when you want to see ALL the applications that you have stored on the tablet, distributed by type and category, you just have to touch that area so that the search is practically immediate. Remember that iOS, and now iPadOS 15, has specific options to manage this library of applications since we can choose that all the new ones that we download from the App Store go directly to that site, without being visible on the home pages. It is a way to keep the tablet intact, without changes or icons that are added one after another, and that leave visible, at the distance of a click, only those that we consider most important. If you are not a fan of this library of applications, unfortunately, you will not be able to get rid of its presence since Apple considers it an essential element of its new operating systems. So it is time to adapt. >