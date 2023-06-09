What is Star+ and how to hire it

- Advertisement -

Star+ is a streaming service owned by The Walt Disney Company. It was launched in 2021 and is only available, as an independent content platform, in most Latin American countries.

Star+ has one of the most complete packages for streaming sports, series, and movies.

The platform’s proposal in Latin America is totally different from the rest of the territories. For example, in the United States the different Disney services are offered separately (Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus, etc.). However, in Europe “Star” is part of the Disney Plus content offer.

How to hire Star+ in Latin America

In Latin America you can contract Star+ like any other streaming service. You just have to access their website and subscribe to the service.

Depending on the country, the monthly fee for Star+ varies between 8 and 10 dollars. On the other hand, in many territories the “Combo+” option is available, which includes Star + and also the Disney Plus audiovisual content platform. This option costs between 10 and 13 per month.

The Star+ offer includes a wide catalog of movies, series, and exclusive ESPN sporting events, with live broadcasts of LaLiga de España, the English Premier League, tennis tournaments, the NBA finals, MLB baseball, and many more. other tournaments and leagues.

Hiring this service you will be able to see iconic films and premieres from film companies such as 20th Century Studios or Touchstone Pictures, among others. In addition, all seasons of The Simpsons are available on Star+. In addition, being focused on Latin America, Star+ also offers a wide variety of local productions.

Sports broadcasts on Star+

One of the great attractions of this Disney-owned streaming service is its sports programming. This is a great novelty because for the first time the transmissions of ESPN Latin America are offered through a medium other than cable television.

Among the most important sporting events that can be seen on Star+ are the Champions League, the three main European football leagues (LaLiga, the Premier League and Serie A), the various CONMEBOL and CONCACAF tournaments, etc. Other sports such as tennis, basketball, baseball, golf, motor racing, mixed martial arts and much more are also available.

As if that wasn’t enough, on Star+ you can also watch special shows like the SportsCenter newscast and ESPN FC, as well as documentaries like ESPN 30×30.

Movies and series on Star+

But Star+ is not only aimed at sports lovers. On this platform you can find award-winning films, benchmarks of different genres and premieres from famous production companies. Some of the available titles are Nomadland, Die Hard, Planet of the Apes, Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as other blockbusters like Deadpool and Alien.

As for series, the Star+ catalog is also quite robust. Among the most outstanding productions that you can enjoy are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, Outlander, Snowfall, etc. It also includes classics like Grey’s Anatomy or Prison Break. For its part, in the animation section, Family Guy, Futurama, American Dad, among others, stand out.