What is Standby Mode in iOS 17 and how to use it

In the mobile technology sector, advances are constant and each new software update brings us innovative functionalities that improve our experience, and what to say if it is an iPhone mobile.

And one of the most interesting and useful features that comes with this operating system, is the standby mode, also known as Standby. But what exactly is Standby in iOS 17 and how can we get the most out of it?

What is Standby in iOS 17?

Announced at Apple’s WWDC, Standby in iOS 17 is a feature that activates when you put your iPhone on its side while it’s charging. In general, it offers visible information through swipeable widgets, including the time, the calendar, and even incoming notifications.

The main idea behind this is to make the mobile useful when it is inactive, and when it is active, can display snippets of information, which are great for a quick glance.

In fact, you can use the random view of photos, where the iPhone will show images from the application Photos. There is also a widget view where you will be able to configure various iOS widgetsfor Apple Music, Home and even for third-party applications.

As if that were not enough, they will also be available on screen notifications, Siri, audio playback controls, and live activitiesall through unique full-screen images.

How to use Standby in iOS 17

Putting your iOS 17 device to standby is quite simple and you only need your iPhone to be charging, in addition to keeping it in a horizontal position. You can use any charger, whether it connects with a Lightning cable or a MagSafe charging stand, but yes, the mobile needs to be connected to power for StandBy to work. This means you can’t just lay your iPhone on its side on a stand and wait for Standby Mode to activate.

Here the MagSafe mounts are preferable, since Apple can detect and identify individual MagSafe chargers. That means it knows the difference between the charger you use in the kitchen, the one you use at work, and the one you have at bedside.

It will then display the correct version of StandBy based on the location. So when you set your kitchen standby to display photos, it will always display photos, but it will show the clock and battery status when you place it in the bedroom.

Anyway, Apple itself didn’t say if Standby was an iPhone-exclusive feature, though it would arguably be more useful on the iPad’s larger screen. But whatever the case, it does seem a clever way to take advantage of a device that would otherwise sit idle on your office desk, in the kitchen, or wherever you’re charging it.