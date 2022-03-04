What is spam for YouTube? Guide for ‘youtubers’

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Since the early days of YouTube, video spam has been a problem for the platform. However, since the advent of live shopping features and other monetization tools, these types of scams and deceptive practices are a serious danger to users of the platform, as they could be prey to theft.

YouTube has very strict quality standards and policies, in case of not complying with them, we could lose our channel or even our account.

YouTube considers spam any content that promises users that they will watch something, but instead directs them to an outside website, as well as content that promises viewers that they will earn money deceitfully, in order to gain visibility and quick clicks. Spam is also considered content that directs users to websites where request personal information.

But not only that, YouTube also applies the spam label to all channels that post the same content repeatedly in one or more channels, those that upload content in bulk, those that publish copied or stolen content, as well as the channels of self-generated content using Intelligent Artificial (IA) or the one who publishes affiliate content in bulk.

On the other hand, YouTube can also label content as spam. whose thumbnails are misleadingthat is, those that include a photo of a celebrity that has nothing to do with the content, as well as content that includes erroneous or misleading information in the title, thumbnail or description, especially if there is a risk of damage or loss of real money.

To identify this malicious content, YouTube has a team of workers who review the channels and their content to ensure that meet quality standardsas well as means for users to mark the videos of the channels as “spam” or malicious content.

If our content violates any of YouTube’s quality policies, the content will be removed and we will be informed by email. However, if this is the first time we have broken the rules, we will only receive a notice and there will be no other penalty.

On the other hand, if we fail to comply with the quality standards several times, we will receive what is called a “strike”, that is, a penalty. When we receive 3 strikes within 90 daysour channel will be removed and our account could also be terminated, which can also happen if we commit serious abuse.

.