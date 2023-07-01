What is Skrill and what is it for?

- Advertisement -

Skrill is a digital wallet service with which payments can be received and made, either from or to a bank account or between users of the platform. Currently, Skrill has managed to position itself as a great alternative to PayPal and other famous payment systems such as Stripe. Mainly, for the security and reliability that it is able to offer its customers.

Skrill is a payment method accepted in most bookmakers, casinos, poker rooms, etc.

It is worth mentioning that Skrill began operating in 2001 as Moneybookers in the United Kingdom. Then, in 2015, the company was acquired by Paysafe and during all this time it has established itself as one of the most popular digital payment solutions in Europe.

Today Skrill is available in almost 200 countries. In addition, a factor that makes this service unique is that it offers crypto asset exchange, which makes it one of the best options to buy cryptocurrencies without using a credit card. Next, we will tell you if it is safe and some of its advantages.

Is it safe to use Skrill?

The short answer is yes. First of all, because Skrill belongs to a completely legitimate company like Paysafe. In addition, being an entity from the United Kingdom, Skrill’s activity is regulated by the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority). In short, this allows your money to be practically as safe as in a bank.

It should be noted that in terms of cybersecurity, Skrill is also a very well-armored platform. To do this, the system uses SSL (Secure Socket Layer) technology and 128-bit encryption. Both features protect user data and prevent it from being intercepted by cybercriminals.

Likewise, Skrill has a robust anti-fraud monitoring system, advanced identity and access verification protocols, etc. And it is that in order to start using the service, all users must provide their identity data, create a strong password and configure various authentication methods.

Advantages of using Skrill

– You can access Skrill from its official website and its apps for iOS and Android.

– In case of paying for a product through Skrill and not receiving it, the platform covers you up to 200 euros of the total purchase.

– The commissions are among the lowest on the market, since for each transaction between Skrill users, the fixed fee for the operation is 1.45%.

– In Skrill you can link several bank accounts, virtual wallets, credit and debit cards, etc.

– Payments in Skrill are made instantly. In addition, the service has a one-click payment option.