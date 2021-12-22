What is simulated synthetic data and why is it important to AI?

We always talk about AI and machine learning models that are trained from a whole series of data. However, little is said about the data that is used to carry out this process. Have you ever wondered where it comes from? We might think that these are elements such as images taken from the real world, but this is not always the case. So we want to talk about simulated synthetic data in AI training.

It is these data that have made Artificial Intelligence remain a trend within the development of technology.

What is simulated synthetic data in AI?

We know that broadly speaking, AI is a technology that is based on the analysis of thousands of data on a specific topic to understand and execute it. The problem is that going out to extract the data from the real world is a process that can be slow. That is, taking photos, creating test cases and more is subject to review work that validates the quality of the data. This, in addition to being slow, is not very effective in terms of scalability, so the way out has been found in the use of simulated synthetic data for AI.

Branches of the technology industry that use AI such as the one dedicated to Computerized Vision Models have benefited greatly from synthetic data. In a survey conducted by the company Datagen To experts in the field, most agree that the lack of data has led to the closure of many AI projects. It is for this reason that simulated synthetic data is presented as the great solution for AI and its training.

To create this type of data, neural network technology is used capable of simulating elements of the real world and creating an entire data stream. In this way, quality data is obtained with which a machine learning model can be trained correctly. In that sense, simulated synthetic data represents a very important industry that can extend into fields beyond Computerized Vision Models. Its usefulness is very wide, however, it is not exempt from the mistrust of the data coming from a simulation and not from the real world.