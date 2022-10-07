What is real or fiction in the series “Dahmer: An American Cannibal”? | TC detective

In September 2022, Netflix premiered the series Dahmer: An American Cannibalto tell the story of the murders committed by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, or to address the victims and the institutional failures that led to so many crimes. The production has gained repercussion and is already one of the views in the history of the streaming service. But what is real or fiction in the entire series, in relation to real-life facts? Detective TechSmart explains the highlights to you below.

spoiler alert

Glenda Cleveland and Jeffrey Dahmer were neighbors?

In the series, the character Glenda Cleveland (Niecy Nash) is Jeffrey Dahmer's next door neighbor and reports that the criminal made snacks for other people who lived in the same building. Amazon Echo 4 Review: New design and great audio quality However, in real life, the character is a combination of two witnesses: the real Glenda Cleveland, who did not live in the same building, and Pamela Bass, who would have told the story.

Did Dahmer drink blood?

The production shows that Dahmer gets a job at a blood test center, where he started working as a phlebotomist – the name of the professional who collects blood samples from patients. There is an excerpt where he takes a bag of blood and drinks the liquid in his apartment. This is another case where fiction augmented fact. In his actual testimony, the killer said he tasted blood from a vial once, but then spat it out.

Proximity to Tony Hughes

One of the most prominent characters was the deaf man named Tony Hughes. Despite being killed by Dahmer, the plot shows his hesitation twice to kill him and hints at some affection created by Hughes. Unlike what the series shows, Jeffrey said during the confession that there was no knowledge of Tony before the night he murdered the man. It was a separate account from the victim's friend, who testified to authorities that the two had been friends for over a year.

Why did Ron Flowers survive?

The series shows one of the cases in which the person was almost a victim of the murderer, but managed to escape. In the production, Ron Flowers is taken to Dahmer’s grandmother’s house and, due to her supervision, manages to save himself. In real life, he also escapes the criminal, but under different circumstances. Jeffrey gives up on killing Flowers as he is not sure if he would be able to carry the potential victim’s body, as he weighs 113 kg.

Car had evidence in blitz?

The Netflix plot shows a scene in which Dahmer is stopped by police during the night, while carrying evidence of crimes in his car, but passes without being caught by the authorities. In fact, the situation also happened. The serial killer said that while carrying Steven Hicks’ remains in garbage bags on his car seat, in the year 1978, he was approached by police officers. However, he managed to free himself and go on without being discovered.

Was victim returned to killer by cops?

This is yet another example that shows how the killer could have been captured earlier by the authorities. Ryan Murphy’s production shows that Milwaukee police officers “returned” Konerak Sinthasomphone – a 14-year-old Laotian teenager – to Dahmer, who would later kill him. And the situation is a fact. On May 27, 1991, the victim stayed at home while the criminal went to buy drinks. When he returned, he was in metal confusion chatting with three women, who called the police. However, Dahmer managed to convince the agents that it was a fight between lovers, who left the young man to die and did not see his remains inside the apartment. They were fired by the police chief after discovering the Dahmer murders, and reinstated in 1994 following a court ruling. However, they never received “policeman of the year” honors, different from what was shown in the plot. So, do you know of another scene that is real or fictional in the Dahmer series: An American Cannibal? Report it to us in the space below.