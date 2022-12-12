What is “reading mode” on Android and how to activate it

- Advertisement -

The Android mobile operating system has a Reading mode that has multiple customization options that make it possible to read on the smartphone screen as the user wishes, balancing the contrast, selecting the font size, allowing the conversion of text to speech… among other functions.

Thanks to the new reading mode, people with low vision will see the content of the mobile without complications, it will be a new experience.

This is an option that will be of great help for users who suffer from some type of visual disability and all those who wish to protect their sight more when preparing to read from their mobile phone. To enable this tool these are the steps you have to follow.

How to activate reading mode on Android

The first thing you have to know is that this new tool is compatible with all phones that have Android 9 or higher. To install it, you have to download the application «reading mode» from Google Play Store. After the app has been installed, do the following:

- Advertisement -

– Enter the app Reading mode.

– A window will open with all the new options that the reading mode incorporates. Click on “Continue” – “Settings”.

– Now, go to the “Accessibility” menu, choose “Reading mode” and activate the “Reading mode accessibility combination” function. Grant each of the permissions that the app asks for.

– The reading mode icon will be enabled, this is used to activate said mode, to do this, you only have to click on the icon.

- Advertisement -

– Once inside reading mode, you will have access to the tools. From there you will know how long it will take you to read the content, the system will allow you to activate text to speech, you can change the font size and it is also possible to customize the appearance of the reading mode. There you can change the color of the background, text and more.

– If you want to deactivate the reading mode, just touch the arrow that points down, which is at the top.