What is neo-education and what role does it have in the educational system together with artificial intelligence

Neo , the new way of studying online

For some years now, some institutions in Colombia have been implementing a model that incorporates systems, augmented reality and virtual and other 3D modeling technologies, all with the goal of enhancing the learning experience for students. This has been called neoeducation.

The inclusion of these new technologies in educational mechanisms also seeks to rethink some traditional practices, such as the times and duration of studies, since now those who seek professional training need to obtain their degrees in record time and the typical university breaks cannot be allowed.

Regarding this, Luis Carlos Gutiérrez, vice-rector for research at Usanjosé, explains that with this new concept the intention is to use holidays and eliminate vacation periods of 2 months each semester, in this way time will be optimized and students will have the opportunity to enter the labor market quickly. The scholar also comments that If these curricular periods are modified, a technological career can be completed in 10 months and an undergraduate degree in only 2 years.

And it is that these new educational proposals also seek to provide a solution to some obstacles faced by people who want to study virtually, because despite the use of technologies and the internetin these digital spaces immovable academic schedules continue to be established that are difficult for some students to meet.

Artificial intelligence is one of the innovations that seek to solve the drawbacks of traditional education, Luis Gutierez assures that This technology has been widely implemented to serve users in BPO systems, banks and other virtual spaces, but it is something that should be extended to education.

Regarding the above, both in Colombia and in the rest of the Latin American countries, some educational web platforms and institutions that have decided to migrate to digital spaces have been developing virtual agents that work in real time, in this way if the students present any concern, the chatbot will connect with the databases of the university or college in question and answer students’ questions immediately, as if it were a professor or academic tutor available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Another key aspect of neoeducation is the accessibility that it proposes to offer with respect to typical educational institutions, since it supposes that from anywhere a person who has internet can access a vast academic offer no need to move to big cities.

However, neo-education is not a new term, but for a few years there has been talk of this evolution in learning systems given by technology. That is why the governments of the countries already recognize this trend to a greater or lesser extent, for example in the case of Colombia, its Ministry of Education already formally endorses some university degrees dictated online.

Likewise, another aspect that characterizes this educational model is the amount of content that students could have access to, since the books and study materials would be unlimited as they are digital, and they would also be frequently updated.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to higher educationon the internet you will find an infinity of courses of different disciplines, even these were the first proposals for educational training on the web and it is thanks to them that over time university programs taught entirely digitally emerged.

Finally, Luis Gutiérrez points out that just as the neobanks have done, the mentality that universities are summarized in the physical space they possess must be left behind, and give way to a new concept hosted on the web, that is, neoeducation.

