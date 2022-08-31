What is “Nearby Share” on Android and how to use it

- Advertisement -

is a file sharing system created by Google for . It is not something new, since Google launched it on the market in 2020, but it has not turned out to be as popular as expected, although it is very useful and that is why it is the protagonist of this article. This move can be seen as a response to what Apple is known as AirDrop.

Nearby Share’s main goal is to make sharing files fast, easy, and fun.

So, in short, Nearby Share exists to send files to your contacts easily, all this is done by means of a link. Best of all, it is available on Android mobiles and using it is really simple, there is no complication on the horizon.

How to turn on Nearby Share

– Go to “Settings, tap on “Connected Devices”, then go to “Connection Preferences”.

– Choose “Share with Nearby Share”.

– Turn on the switch so you can use Nearby Share.

After activating the function, it is important that you have everything related to the smartphone visibility settings. There are three options available, “Hidden” (no one can see your phone), “Contacts” (only the people you choose can see the phone), “Everyone” (Nearby Android devices will share files with Share without restrictions).

How to use Nearby Share

– Select something you would like to send to a contact and click on “Share”. The share icon is distinguished by the drawing of two interlocking links.

– Choose the receiving device that has Nearby Share.

– Now, when the recipient accepts the file, it will be shared with the person you want without any problem.

Remember that you can use Share for several things, such is the case of links, files, websites, etc. It is very useful, so you can feel free to use it to share everything that is on your mind quickly and without complications. One key point is that it also works on Chromebooks.