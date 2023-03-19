What is multicloud, IoT, blockchain and other technological trends of this 2023

The growth of technology in 2023 will have several fundamental axes, due to the strengthening of issues such as the artificial intelligence and the cybersecurity-strategy/">cybersecurity which marked an important point last year and are now shaping up to be the foundation of this industry.

The trends that are expected for this year have as a common favor being close to the user and not only being in the hands of experts and companies, which is also a responsibility to know how to take advantage of specific care.

Artificial intelligence

This was the word of the year 2022 for the RAE, which is only a sample that the potential of the AI start to explore. Much of his focus for this year is that it will serve to understand the environment.

- Advertisement -

Mass data generation is the basis of these tools, which allow the generation of efficient, optimized technologies and save processes. This represents an opportunity for companies to continue on the path of understanding, seeking and creating solutions to the habits of their customers.

So it is just the beginning of the platforms that have gone viral to create images, videos and text, but also software capable of learning from users for security, work and development issues.

Pedro Ángel Montagut, Claro’s digital solutions manager, stated that “data collection and the construction of artificial algorithms will be able to provide solutions to generate learning that will serve to face new challenges for all sectors. And not only that, but the companies will continue on the path of understanding, seeking solutions and creating new alternatives in accordance with the trends and changes in the habits of their customers”.

- Advertisement - For this year there will be five fundamental themes that will mark the technology industry, such as cybersecurity and AI.

internet of things

Also relying on data to further develop devices and services, manufacturers will continue to aim for their products to have a better connection to offer more tools to users in their daily tasks.

through the internet of things the value of the current solutions will be extended, which also represents an economic impact in the short, medium and long term and a great challenge to improve the current connectivity conditions to favor the technologies that will reach the market.

cybersecurity

- Advertisement -

only in Colombia cyberattacks had a growth of 30% in 2022, according to the Colombian Chamber of Information Technology and Telecommunications. So for this year this issue will be key to not allow that figure to rise worldwide.

A point that will give it more importance will be its relationship with artificial intelligence and the way in which algorithms are created to stop cybercriminals, protecting user data and company capital.

For this year there will be five fundamental themes that will mark the technology industry, such as cybersecurity and AI.

multicloud

The cloud has had a very large growth in recent years and is becoming more earthly, being within the reach of small companies and users.

But for companies, the use of this technology will allow them in 2023 to avoid the inconvenience of depending on a single provider by taking advantage of the multicloud. The distribution of work between several servers gives brands greater flexibility to use the cloud when they want.

blockchain

This technology is based on the decentralization of online payments, eliminating the need for an intermediary platform. This will create new ways of transacting, communicating and doing business, as well as facilitating automation.

The implementation of these tools will be a way of attracting the attention of new users and providing better options to those who are, since it will not be a space for the exclusive use of the financial sector and the cryptocurrencies.