What is Meta Quest+ and how to subscribe to Meta Virtual Reality

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has introduced Meta Quest+, a new subscription service for Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro (it will also be available for Meta Quest 3) that allows access to the most outstanding experiences of these Virtual Reality headsets through a competitive price.

The subscription platform is available to owners of the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro viewers, and is also coming to Meta Quest 3

If you have one of the Meta Quest viewers, by subscribing to this new service you will be able to enjoy new content, games and Virtual Reality experiences.

How much does Meta Quest+ cost and how to sign up

Subscribing to the Meta Quest+ service costs 8.99 euros per month or 69.99 euros per year, which represents a saving of 37%. In addition, as an introductory offer, all those who register before July 31, 2023 will pay only 1 euro for the first month.

To subscribe, it is necessary to access the Meta Quest Store and make the request. For the indicated price you will be able to enjoy two new virtual reality games each month (valued at up to 60 dollars), which will be added to the catalog of content already released for Meta Quest devices.

The first two games to be available with the release of Meta Quest+ are the shooter Pistol Whip from Cloudhead Games along with the arcade game Pixel Ripped 1995 from ARVORE Immersive Experiences.

Walkabout Mini Golf from Mighty Coconut will also be available in the coming weeks, followed by shooterrogue-lite Mothergunship: Forge from Terrible Posture Games.

Users will be able to maintain access to all titles that are released as long as they are Meta Quest+ subscribers, so the platform increases in value over time.

You can also unsubscribe at any time without penalty. In addition, if at any time the user decides to return, they will recover access to all the games that were available to them since the first time they signed up.

This is the promotional video of the new service that Meta has launched: