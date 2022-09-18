What is it and what is Dynamic Island for on the iPhone 14 Pro

At this time, the presence of a new tool in the newly presented 14 Pro and Pro Max is already more than known, that’s right, we are talking about the new technology or Dynamic Island.

Basically, this feature it is presented as the replacement of the famous notch of the front camerathus achieving what Apple was asked so much to remove that notch and now, this new technology will take place in that area and today we will be delving into what it is and what it is for.

Well, Dynamic Island is the name given to a new interaction bar, so to speak, that sits at the top of the screen, right where the front camera is located. There, various information about calls, music, notifications, turn-by-turn navigation, among other controls and additional data will be displayed.

Dynamic Island is not a new screen, it is a notification/tool ​​bar

It should be clarified that it is not a new screen on the mobilesince it is only a notification / tool bar that seeks to give more life to the device, and Apple has managed to make this work in a very intelligent way.

What do we mean by this? The point is that in the small black box that is shown on the screen, inside is the camera as we already mentioned, in addition to various sensors such as the one that allows biometric facial recognition or proximity recognition to workcome on, there is pure hardware there.

That said, and knowing then that that part of the screen is always going to be black, what Apple has done is camouflage that black block through software with animations that will be shown from time to timeas things are done on the iPhone.

It turns out to be something quite nice the truth, since for example, if you are listening to some music on Apple Music, a thumbnail of the album art will be displayed there on the island. If someone calls, if payments are made, if you are riding a bicycle and you have to take a curve in the next street, everything will be displayed there with the most attractive animations.

So, we could say that this Dynamic Island has been created both for the purpose of receiving alerts and notifications, as well as to show us what is happening in the background on the mobileso it is a very interesting tool.

At the moment, the function It is only available for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Maxso it is very likely that this will be transferred to future Apple mobiles due to the obvious commitment and effort dedicated to it.