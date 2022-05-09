What is it and how to activate the shower mode of the Xiaomi Mi Band

Xiaomi has the honor of being the manufacturer that sells the most activity bracelets worldwide. Its Mi Band family, although it has recently changed to Xiaomi Smartband, have a simply unbeatable value for money, so it is logical that year after year it sweeps away in terms of sales.

Without a doubt, one of the most popular wearables that offers very complete features, as well as a very moderate price. Taking into account that its official price is around 50 euros, in addition to the fact that it will not cost you to find an offer with which to buy the Xiaomi Mi Band cheaper, make it become a best seller.

Among the most interesting functions of the Xiaomi Mi Band, or Xiaomi Smartband, we see its resistance to water. And if you have a signature phone, know that you can activate the shower mode.

What is the shower mode of the Xiaomi Mi Band

if you have one Xiaomi activity bracelet you will know that you can shower without any problem with it. The only thing to be aware of is that water droplets can activate the screen. You may even be unlucky enough to have some function activated on your fitness tracker.

And this is where the shower mode comes in, which what it does is completely deactivate your Xiaomi Mi Band so you can take a shower without worry. We already told you that your activity bracelet will not suffer any damage from receiving a few drops of water, but it is important to note that the battery consumption will be greater when activating these functions inadvertently.

The only thing you have to keep in mind is that, To activate this feature, you must have a Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO phone. Or what is the same, a model of the firm or its sub-brands.

Otherwise, the shower mode of the Xiaomi Smart Band will not appear. If you have a phone of the brand, let’s see the steps to follow to activate this function.

Download the Notify & Fitness for Mi Band app from the App Store (it’s totally free)

Open the control panel of your phone and tap on the pencil icon to edit the shortcuts.

Look for Shower Mode and set it to be close at hand. You only have to press it when you enter the shower and deactivate it when you leave.

As you may have seen, the process is extremely simple and it will only take you a few seconds to have the quick access to the shower mode of the Xiaomi Mi Band for activate it when you need it.

