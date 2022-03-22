What is IP protection? We explain it to you

Although technology lovers know perfectly well what this important feature in many devices consists of, there is a large non-specialized audience that does not know what IP protection is or, in the best of cases, that they relate it to the resistance of the device, but they don’t know how to interpret what the numbers mean that are indicated in each case, so, de facto, they are still not clear about the resistance of the smartphone, tablet or smartwatch that they have just bought or that they have been given as a gift.

To talk about what IP protection is, the first thing to do is clarify that, contrary to popular belief, it is not a recently created indicator, hand in hand with smartphones and similar devices. Actually the IP degree of protection is defined in the IEC 60529 standard dating from 1989, and which standardizes the resistance levels of electrical and electronic component containers with a nominal voltage of less than 72.5 kilowatts. And it is that, in the end, a smartphone, a laptop and a smart watch are, among other things, on the outside, a container of electronic elements.

This point is more important than it may seem, as it helps us better understand the different degrees when considering what IP protection is. And it is that, to think that it is limited exclusively to this type of device, some degrees of IP protection might seem profoundly absurd to us. You will understand this better when we see what each of the numbers that make up your assessment-certification mean.

And this is another key point to understand what IP protection is and know how to read what it tells us. Thus, if we see that a device boasts IP68 protection, the correct thing is not to read sixty-eight, but six-eight, since in reality each digit will be indicating something different. And, although we will not see this in the devices that we usually talk about in MuyComputer, in other areas it is possible to find longer numerical sequences, which mean that the resistance of the device to other factors has been evaluated.

Thus, you should know that when we consider what IP protection is in these devices, in which the value is indicated with two digits, we will be talking about resistance, or impermeability/tightness to be more exact, against objects and against liquids and humidity. In other words, IPmn it reads like this:

IP: International Protection (standard identification)

m: Protection against objects and dust

n: Protection against liquids and moisture

At this point you already know what IP protection is, but of course, you need to know how to interpret the numbers that occupy the positions m and n. These are their values:

What is IP protection: Protection against objects and dust

0 (zero) or X: Without protection

1: A spherical object of 50 millimeters in diameter should not enter completely.

two: A spherical object with a diameter of 12.5 millimeters should not fit all the way in.

3: A spherical object with a diameter of 2.5 millimeters should not fit all the way in.

4: A spherical object with a diameter of 1 millimeter should not fit all the way in.

5: Dust can enter, but always in an amount that does not interfere with the correct operation of the device.

6: Dust cannot enter the device.

What is IP protection: Protection against liquids and humidity

0 (zero) or X: Without protection

1: The device is not affected by vertically falling water droplets

two: The device is not affected by falling water drops at an angle of up to 15 degrees.

3: The device is not affected by fine rain and liquid spray (such as water spray fans).

4: The device is not affected by scattered water sources.

5: The device is not affected by low or medium intensity water jets directed specifically at the device.

6: The device is not affected by higher intensity water jets

7: The device is not affected by submersion in water of short-medium duration.

8: The device is not affected by longer duration submersion in water.

An important nuance, yes, is that although IP protection measures tightness, in some cases degrees of resistance can be granted despite the fact that dust or water can enter the device, as long as this has no effect on the operation of the device.

With these tables you not only know what IP protection is, you will also be able to determine the resistance of any device, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch… whatever, and thus get the most out of it without putting its operation at risk. And, of course, to what if they tell you that a smartwatch has 2X IP resistance, then in reality they are telling you little less than nothing.

With information from Ingemecánica