What is iCloud Private Relay

The latest updates to the operating systems of the Apple ecosystem add a new function called iCloud Private Relay, present in iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and in macOS Monterrey. Through this function, Apple seeks to protect the brand’s equipment from certain attempts to monitoring or spying made over the Internet. Apple does this by adding a kind of virtual intermediary that makes it difficult to track the destination point of the connection to a web page.

iCloud Private Relay prevents eavesdropping on a terminal’s connection to a server

Two basic elements of an Internet connection are DNS (Domain Name Server) or domain server names, and the IP (Internet Protocol [address]) or [dirección] Internet protocol. The DNS identify the domains that host the content available online and the IP identifies the connections from which the devices access the Internet. If both data are known, it can be identified from which specific point a certain content has been accessed, which in the practice almost equates to know who consults what on the internet.

What iCloud Private Relay does is create an intermediary who in a way “anonymizes” that connection in a similar way to VPNs (Virtual Private Network) but without allowing you to choose a different connection point. VPNs do allow, for example, a connection originating in Spain to pass through a connection originating in the United States (and thus avoiding geographic access limitations to certain content). Apple’s mechanism starts from a similar principle but without separating the connection from the country of origin, it simply will not indicate the city, although it will indicate the country.

To do this, the Apple device where iCloud Private Relay is activated proceeds to encrypt url of the content to be accessed using Apple servers as intermediaries, so that the operator can only detect that the user is connecting to the Apple server. And since the URL has been encrypted on the device, Apple cannot monitor the destination of said connection either, thus protecting privacy.

The information about the URL passes to a second server external to Apple that can unblock the information about the URL but does not have the information about the IP from which access to the web is requested, for neither will it be able to link content and destination. By using, in addition, a temporary IP, the web destination will not be able to determine the point from which the connection is requested, which makes it virtually impossible to track the user, and since the second server also encrypts the content of the web, neither Apple can know what content the user is viewing.

iCloud Private Relay is associated as a free additional service to different Apple paid subscriptions such as iCloud storage or Apple One. To activate it in iPhone and iPad follow these steps:

-Accessra Settings.

-Press about the username.

-Get in in iCloud.

-To select “Private Relay”.

To activate it in the Mac computers follow these steps:

-To access to “System Preference”.

-Press on “Apple ID.”

-Get in in iCloud.

-To select “Private Relay”.

