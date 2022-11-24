What is Hive, another alternative to Twitter

- Advertisement -

Founded in 2019 and very focused on Generation Z, Hive It is a social network that could find its place in this moment of uncertainty about Twitter, after the purchase by Elon Musk, in which some are looking for an alternative to interact online.

Hive recovers from the classic MySpace the possibility of showing a song (or more, by subscription) in the user profile

One of the alternatives is Mastodon, and Post has also emerged, as we told you recently. In his case, Hive seems to have found that niche of interested users since in recent days it has climbed positions to reach the Top 20 downloads in the App Store in the United States.

These users who seem to have found attractive its combination of elements from both Twitter and Instagram and a classic of virtual social relations: My Space. At the time, the virtual agora where “you had to be” and that was even recovered in 2013.

That link to MySpace comes from Hive features such as allowing users to add music to their profiles. But, unlike Twitter, it is not based on a content publication structure strictly subject to a chronological time frame, but allows users to explore content based on topics of interest: science, technology, motor, music, fashion, pets, books, travel, crafts, gastronomy, sports, games…

This allows users to find a community with whom they share interests by “liking” posts, commenting on them, syndicating them… in the same way as on other social networks. There are also hashtags that allow, within each topic, to monitor specific content related to a specific term.

As in other social networks, you can follow other users to be aware of their publications that will appear in chronological order and, for the moment, Hive does not use algorithms to select the content it displays, nor is it monetized through advertising. Revenue comes from optional subscriptions that will show the user more favorite music on their own profile. Thus, instead of a single song, they could be shown, depending on the monthly subscription:

-2 songs: $0.99 per month.

-3 or 4 songs: $1.99 per month.

Over the last month Hive has gone from 214,000 to 733,000 installs from iOS and Android with 86% of them coming from outside the United States.