What is Helium (HNT) and what is it for?

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Helium is a blockchain network that allows users offer wireless internet connection (“Internet of Things” or Internet of things) by installing nodes, while mining new cryptocurrencies. Helium’s technology enables communication between devices, while the system sends data through network nodes.

This is Helium, the cryptocurrency that offers you rewards for offering Internet of Things coverage.

The nodes that make up the network known as hotspots in the Helium ecosystem. Hotspots are a kind of Internet access point, which offer public network coverage and depend on a LoRaWan network, a media access control layer protocol that has a cloud component to which platforms such as Helium can connect. In this sense, Helium has become one of the largest LoRaWan networks in the world, with more than 25,000 access points acting as nodes in the network.

In a few words, we could say that Helium is a blockchain that allows us to install a node (the Hotspot) in our homes that will offer Internet coverage and at the same time will be mining cryptocurrencies for us.

What is the purpose of Helium?

Helium defines itself as “the network of people» and aims to prepare a functional, public, secure and free wireless Internet network.

If we take into account that the main problems with public Internet connections is that the infrastructures are very expensive and require investment and that, at the same time, IoT technology is the center privacy Internet of things like Amazon or Google.

Helium will allow decentralize IoT, thanks to the introduction of the blockchain, while facilitating the implementation of infrastructures, since Hotspots can be purchased on the official Helium website for just over €50. On its website we can also see a real-time map that shows us all the active nodes, the coverage and the HNT that each of the points is mining, something that can help us get an idea of ​​how much we could mine monthly. It is possible to find the map in the following link.

How does Helium work?

When a user installs a Hotspot at home, a node is created and, at the same time, IoT coverage is offered. The node managers are HNT holders (the native Helium tokens) and by operating the node they get HNT tokens as a reward.

Helium IoT offers much more Internet coverage than current WiFi. In addition, this system solves the problem of privacy, since it uses a decentralized architecture and a consensus mechanism that gives the network coverage 200 times greater than that of a normal WiFi network.

In this sense, unlike proof of work or proof of stake, Helium uses a mechanism called Coverage Test which distributes rewards to HNT holders and node operators.

As we have said, when a user installs their Hotspot, it begins to produce radio frequencies connecting to the network, while the Test of Coverage mechanism validates the locations of the access points.

.