What is Google Wallet and what does this complete and renewed virtual wallet offer

We know that Google is always on the lookout for renewing and modernizing the vast majority of its branches of applications and services, as is perfectly Google Pay, your app to carry out payments from Android mobiles.

And speaking of renewing, one of the most popular news in recent days is that the company has made a giant change so that this Google Pay app become Google Walletthe new platform that is destined to be the direct competition of Apple Wallet.

With this new wallet or digital wallet application, Google lets you store all kinds of IDs, licenses, airline tickets, debit/credit cards and several other types of documents, so that you can have everything in one place.

And it is that in the style of Apple Wallet or really any other recognized digital wallet, what Google is looking for is that users can now store all their personal documents in an app more in line with Google Pay, where only by the name of this, there may be confusion among people who don’t know much about the subject.

In fact, it is known that this new app will partially leave the issue of payments, with the aim of becoming a literal digital wallet. There has even been talk of the fact that, depending on your location, the app will show you, for example, if you have a flight and have kept the boarding ticket in your wallet, this will give alerts about last minute changes, delays, among other things and all automatically.

Google Pay will continue to be used for contactless payments

The latter is one of the most important novelties known to date, and this can be extrapolated to any type of document management such as concert tickets, public transport cards, COVID passport, etc. Of course, it is known that everything related to contactless payments will continue to be made through Google Paywho will continue to be the official Google payment app.

In addition to the above, it is clear that Google has managed to partner with a lot of companies from different areas, thus allowing them to support Google Wallet at all times and thus users can add everything in the virtual wallet, in addition to being able to continue paying from Google Paywith total security and confidence.

According to information from Google, these new changes are expected to arrive very soon. to all Android and Wear OS mobiles in more than 40 countriesso theoretically it won’t be long before this new era reaches hundreds of millions of devices around the world.